Housewife arrested over killing of husband

Related News

The Osun Police Command on Monday paraded a 39-year old housewife who allegedly conspired with others to kill her husband by stabbing him to death with a knife.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun, Olafimihan Adeoye, who addressed journalists on Monday in Osogbo, also paraded a suspected accomplice in the killing.

He said the incident was reported to the police by one Salawudeen Jimoh on May 12.

Mr. Adeoye said Mr. Jimoh reported that at about 3:00 am, two unknown men entered into the residence of his brother, Salawudeen Hakeem, located at 11, Adeniran Street, Alleluyah Estate, Osogbo, and stabbed him to death with a knife while nothing was carted away.

The police boss also said a team of police detectives was deployed to the scene of the crime where the inscription, “No Price, No Pay, Aye Axe and Forgiveness is a sin,” was found written on the wall of the house of the deceased.

He said police investigation led to the arrest of a suspect, who on interrogation, alleged that the wife of the deceased hired him to kill her husband and also participated in the act.

Mr. Adeoye advised residents of the state to always report marital or domestic disputes to the police for prompt resolution before it degenerated.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed.

Recovered weapons like a locally made pistol, four empty shells of AK 47 rifle and a cutlass were also shown to journalists.

(NAN)