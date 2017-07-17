Calabar fire will not affect petrol, kerosene, diesel availability, NNPC assures Nigerians

Tankers at NNPC depot
Tankers at NNPC depot

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Monday in Abuja advised consumers of petroleum products not to engage in panic buying following a fire that engulfed a tank farm at the Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ) in Cross River on Saturday.

At least 11 people have been confirmed dead from the fire.

In a statement by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, the corporation assured that the ‘unfortunate’ fire at a private tank farm had not affected its operations.

The statement also assured that the corporation’s stock holding was robust.

“NNPC has over 40 day-sufficiency for petrol, and adequate volumes of diesel and kerosene to meet consumers’ demand nationwide.

“Therefore, it is pointless to engage in panic buying,” Ughamadu said.

It said the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, had received briefs on the incident, and had expressed regrets over the unfortunate loss of life in the inferno.

“Dr Baru consoled the families of those who lost their loved ones in the incident.

“He advised communities in areas of Oil and Gas operations to always exercise caution and be vigilant at all times.”

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.