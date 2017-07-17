Court dissolves 21-year-old marriage over sex starvation

Related News

A Mapo Customary Court, Ibadan, on Monday dissolved the 21-year-old marriage between Babatunde Olasupo and his wife Shakirat, over starvation of sex.

The president of the court, Ademola Odunade, dissolved the marriage on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

“There is nothing more the court could do since Babatunde and Shakirat have agreed to part ways.

“In the interest of peace and tranquillity, the union between Babatunde and Shakirat has ceased to be henceforth.

“Babatunde is granted custody of the first three children produced by the union, while Shakirat shall take custody of the last child because he is still a legal minor.

“In addition, Babatunde shall pay a monthly feeding allowance of N5,000 for the upkeep of the child in the custody of the respondent,” he said.

Babatunde had earlier told the court that Shakirat was starving him of sex.

He also alleged that the respondent was a troublemaker.

“My lord, Shakirat no longer responds to my sexual need as a housewife and I can no more cope with it.

“Anytime, I make advances, she either rain abuses on me or run away, thereby starving me.

“Aside from that, Shakirat does not co-operate with me to give our four children quality home training.

“Whenever I want to chastise or beat the children on any wrong doing, Shakirat shouts at me not to touch the children.

“In fact, she is misleading our children against me.

“Not too long ago, Shakirat had knowledge of how our first child who is 21 years old stole my ATM card and withdrew a huge sum of money from my account.

“She is a very troublesome wife, she is in no way ready to allow peace to prevail and I can no longer continue to stay under the same roof with her,” Babatunde said.

The respondent told the court that she also wants divorce.

She, however, asked for the custody of the four children.

“If the separation will give him peace, he should go, but not with my children.

“My lord, the problem I have is that anytime Babatunde had sexual intercourse with me, I fall sick and that is why I no longer allow him to sleep with me.

“It is true that our first child stole his ATM card to withdraw money, but the boy has since changed for better.

“Babatunde doesn’t even cater for me as a man should do to his wife; I only get feeling of him through telephone calls.

“He also doesn’t care about our last child who is a sickle cell patient,” Shakirat said.

In his appeal to the court, the first child of the couple (name withheld) pleaded with the court not to terminate the union between his parents.

“My lord, I have apologised to my father for my misbehaviour for stealing his ATM card, please, don’t separate them in the interest of us, their children.

“I think that the problem between them had been since they got married.

“In fact, I am writing exams, but I can’t stay in school just because of this matter,” the son said. (NAN)