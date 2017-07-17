Man jailed two years for forcing five-year-old girl into oral sex

Related News

A Jos Upper Area Court on Monday sentenced a man, Shehu Baba, to two years’ imprisonment without fine option for forcing a five-year-old to have oral sex with him.

The 38-year-old, a resident of Rikkos in Plateau, had pleaded guilty to gross indecency before the court sitting at Kasuwan Nama.

He had attributed the crime to the devil, prayed for leniency and promised to be of good conduct henceforth.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, said that the jail term without an option of fine was meant to serve as a deterrent to such a crime.

Earlier, the prosecutor, E.A Inegbenoise, told the court that Mr. Baba committed the offence many times in May.

Mr. Inegbenoise said that Baba repeatedly lured the girl into his room, unzipped his trousers and forced her to suck his private part.

The prosecutor said that Mr. Baba told the minor not to tell anyone what she was doing.

He said that the convict continued in the act until he was caught by a neighbour.

(NAN)