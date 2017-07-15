Woman accuses popular stylist, Toyin Lawani, of ‘stealing’ son

Related News

A messy scandal is brewing on Instagram between popular designer, Toyin Lawani, and another lady, Stella Okafor, who claims she is the biological mother of Ms Lawani’s son, Lord Maine.

Ms. Lawani is a popular Lagos-based stylist and fashion designer whose clients include Tiwa Savage, Dbanj and Davido.

The drama started when Ms. Lawani discovered that Stella had put up Lord Maine’s photo on her Instagram page, and she immediately asked fans to report the page to Instagram.

But Stella hit back at the designer, alleging that she gave birth to the toddler in Abuja and was separated from the boy from birth.

Ms. Lawani had the child three years ago when she got pregnant for a younger lover, Lord Triggs.

The two called it quits in 2015.

They named the child, Oluwatenola Jermaine.

Stella, who addresses herself as @okafor.stella_Breakthrough_prayer on Instagram, is now demanding a DNA test to confirm the paternity of the three-year-old.

According to her, Lord Maine was hers before Toyin “abducted” him. According to her, Ms. Lawani, stole her son at birth.

“If you think by intimidation I will leave my kid for you, you have something else coming. I am not letting you use my baby for your meal ticket,” the woman said, referencing Lord Maine’s recent modeling deal with Payporte.

A furious Toyin Lawani replied her: “When They see you Doing Great, They will want to distract you, with Baseless lies. Don’t ever get distracted from your goals, success comes with a lot of Devils, you have to be strong enough to fight for what’s yours. That was then this is now, I’m a warrior, been through hell and back, so nothing can ‘jomiloju mo.’ No weapon fashioned against me and my family shall prosper, now I see why a lot of celebrities hide their kids off social media, it’s a crazy place too.”

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Ms. Lawani, she said, “There are too many psycho people out there, she said her son is four while my son is 3 years old. She said she gave birth to the baby in Okija Forest. I had my baby in Queens hospital UK. She sent messages to several companies that endorsed my son, claiming she will take them to court and me. But they are not stupid they just laughed, that’s what happens when the grace of God is on you. No man can stop your greatness if you have.”

The mystery woman still has the boy’s photos splashed on her Instagram.