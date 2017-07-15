National Assembly member who died Friday, buried

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Muhammad, who died Friday, has been buried.

Mr. Muhammad represented APC-Kware/Wamakko of Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Muhammad, aged 50, died in Abuja after a brief illness.

The chief of Imam of Wamakko, Shehu Ardo, led the funeral prayer conducted at the Wamakko Central Mosque, Wamakko.

The prayer was attended by Governor Aminu Tambuwal, his predecessor, Aliyu Wamakko, the National Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, North-West, Inuwa Abdulkadir, members of the National and State Assemblies and the state executive council members.

Until his death, Mr. Muhammad was the Vice-Chairman, House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA.

He was the Yariman Wamakko and has been representing his constituency in the House since 2011.

Mr. Muhammad, a younger brother to Aliyu Wamakko, APC-Sokoto State, is survived by a wife and five children.