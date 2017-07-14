Dogara mourns Wamakko

Yakubu Dogara
Yakubu Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed grief over the passing on of a serving member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Wamakko, who died on Friday at the age of 50.

The deceased lawmaker represented Kware/Wamakko constituency of Sokoto State and was serving his second term.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker expressed his condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State over his death.

While praying that God will comfort his immediate family over the painful loss, he prayed that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest.

“As we mourn his painful untimely departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family who will miss him the most and grant him eternal rest,’’ the statement read.

The speaker recalled that the late Wamakko was a patriotic, committed, peace-loving and hardworking lawmaker who gave his best for the service of his people and said the House will greatly miss him.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.