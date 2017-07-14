Dogara mourns Wamakko

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed grief over the passing on of a serving member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Wamakko, who died on Friday at the age of 50.

The deceased lawmaker represented Kware/Wamakko constituency of Sokoto State and was serving his second term.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker expressed his condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State over his death.

While praying that God will comfort his immediate family over the painful loss, he prayed that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest.

“As we mourn his painful untimely departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family who will miss him the most and grant him eternal rest,’’ the statement read.

The speaker recalled that the late Wamakko was a patriotic, committed, peace-loving and hardworking lawmaker who gave his best for the service of his people and said the House will greatly miss him.