Five Niger Delta Amnesty beneficiaries called to bar

The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, said five beneficiaries of the programme were among those called to the Nigerian Bar on Thursday.

Mr. Boroh, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Friday in Abuja.

He said the five beneficiaries were among the 1,468 that were admitted to the Nigeria Bar Association on July 13.

Mr. Boroh said at the call to bar ceremony, the new lawyers were charged by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen to serve humanity in Justice, without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

The presidential aide said with their new status as lawyers, the beneficiaries would be able to assist the region and the country at large to promote human rights and justice.

He, however, urged the beneficiaries to remain disciplined and punctual to all court functions.

“Your characters must be seen as being responsible at all time as you are required to act as minister in the Temple of Justice at all time,” he said.

Boroh disclosed that other beneficiaries empowered in agriculture were already reaping the dividends of their labour.

“It is crystal clear the Presidential Amnesty Programme is moving in the right direction.’’

NAN recalls that 66 beneficiaries and some selected youth in the region were recently offered scholarships to study Sports Management Fundamentals at the Johan Cruyff Institute of Barcelona.

(NAN)