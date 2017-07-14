Overcrowding of courts with lawyers must be checked – CJN Onnoghen

Related News

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, on Friday called on principal lawyers to limit the number of junior lawyers accompanying them to courts.

Speaking in Abuja at the opening ceremony of conference of International Association of Women Judges in West African Sub Region, Mr. Onnoghen said limiting the number of junior lawyers would check overcrowding in courts.

He suggested that junior counsel that accompanied a principal counsel, especially in political cases, should not exceed five, urging that courts should adopt this practice.

According to him, the issue has become a challenge because apart from overcrowding the courts, it takes judges much time writing down names of the accompanying lawyers.

The CJN also urged women judges to play their role in the advancement of democracy and justice, adding that being women did not place them in a disadvantaged position.

“A woman can occupy any position if she is wise and intelligent,” he said

He called on them to use the opportunity of the conference to deliberate on such issues as equality, women rights, inheritance and others.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, said the gathering should discuss common issues affecting the administration of justice.

“Today, West Africa has many women in the forefront of administration of Justice; this is to prove the saying that `what a man can do, a woman can also do,” he said.

In her welcome address, Justice Uwani Abba-Agi, President, National Association of Women Judges in Nigeria, said the conference was to bring together, female judges in the West African region.

Ms. Abba-Agi said the conference was to also enable them share experiences and discuss pertinent and emerging developments affecting women judges in the region.

(NAN)