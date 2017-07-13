Bureau de Change operator arrested for allegedly duping Chinese of $2.4 million

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has arrested and detained a Bureau de Change operator alleged to have duped a Chinese national of $2.4 million.

In a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, identified the suspect as Rabiu Yusuf.

Mr. Yusuf allegedly collected N2.8 billion from the complainant, Xing Hui Yao, for the purchase of $13.6 million, its equivalence.

According to Mr. Uwujaren, Ms. Yao further alleged that the suspect paid her only $11.2 million and fraudulently diverted the $2.4 million.

“The suspect has already volunteered statement, while investigation continues,” the EFCC spokesman said.

(NAN)