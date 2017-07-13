Orji Kalu speaks on Osinbajo’s visit to Buhari

Orji Uzor-Kalu
Orji Uzor-Kalu

A former Governor of Abia , Orji Kalu, has said that those peddling rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari is on life support have been proved wrong.

Mr. Kalu, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the visit of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to Mr. Buhari in London had shown that the rumour peddlers were liars.

Mr. Kalu said everything possible should be done to reduce increasing hate speeches and ‘death wish’ in the country.

“The confirmation of the President’s health status by the acting president and wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari is something good Christians and good Muslims should embrace with joy.

“Those wishing the President dead and spreading false rumours about his health are exposing their ignorance about life and death.

“I do not understand what joy people derive in wishing their fellow human being dead. Anybody can fall sick, but no good Christian and Muslim would wish someone dead,’’ he said.

The former governor also commended Mr. Osinbajo for the visit, noting that he had “not only shown leadership, but also maintained the virtues of the President.”

He also urged all Nigerians to pray for Mr. Buhari’s quick recovery in the “hope for a better and stronger Nigeria.”

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Place a TEXT-BASED here. Call 08098788999...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • agu

    Orji uzor kalu stop lying

  • Agba

    Orji Uzor Kalu is looking for favour from efcc.