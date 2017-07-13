PDP lawmakers declare Aso Rock vacant

House of Representatives Minority Leader, Leo Ogor
The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives has declared a vacancy at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa due to what it described as the failure of the All Progressives Congress-led federal government to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

In a statement on Thursday, the lawmakers also hailed the judgement of the Supreme Court that sacked Ali Modu-Sheriff and declared Ahmed Makarfi as authentic leader of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, the minority leader of the House, Leo Ogor, said the party had begun preparations to take over from the ruling APC at the 2019 elections.

They expressed happiness that the crisis that had bedeviled the PDP was finally over.

“We are very happy today because our crisis which was a major issue to us has become history.”

Mr. Ogor stressed that the crisis was an internal affair of the party, and as such, there was ‘no victor, no vanquished’.

He praised party members who stood firm despite the odds, stating that it was not just justice to the party, but justice for democratic principles and ethics.

“This shows very clearly that the party must be more democratic in its internal affairs,” he said.

The caucus also thanked the judiciary for ensuring that justice was done in the case.

“We have great hope in our judiciary,” Mr. Ogor said.

He stressed that for democracy to thrive, there must be virile opposition, such that the PDP will give to confront alleged inconsistencies of the APC in the past two years.

“We must work to avert the confusion and crises of the past two years of the APC government”

“It is important to accept the fact that we know very well, the APC has only succeeded in taking one step forward and almost six steps backwards.”

“This is not our dream,” he added.

He added that from all indications, the crisis had further strengthened the PDP.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday sacked Mr.-Sheriff and declared Mr. Makarfi, the caretaker chairman, as the authentic chairman of the PDP.

This judgement marked the end of a tussle for the leadership of the main opposition the party for over a year.

