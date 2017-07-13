EFCC arraigns three INEC staff over N138 million bribe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday arraigned the administrative secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Gombe State, Tarkumbur Gregory, and two retired staff before the Gombe State High Court on bribery allegations.

A press statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwajuren, said Mr. Tarkumbur alongside Yunusa Ali Biri and Bunu Mulima, are facing a three-count charge bordering on alleged receipt of gratification to the tune of N138 million to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections.

They reportedly committed the offence between March and May, 2015, in contravention of Section 9 (1) (2) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges read them.

In view of their plea, prosecution counsel Abubakar Aliyu urged the court to fix a date for trial.

While adjourning the case to November, 1 and 2 for hearing, the judge, Abubakar Jauro, admitted the accused persons to bail on the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted them by the Commission.

  • Frank Bassey

    This is the second batch of INEC officials being prosecuted for receiving bribe to influence the outcome of an election. In the first batch, the public was told that the accused received the bribe from Gov. Wike of Rivers State, and the matter is still on. From who did the second batch receive the bribe of N138 million to compromise the result of the 2015 presidential election. My take is that all these allegations will end up in a wide goose chase because they are based on witch-hunt, vendetta and hate. Bribery was the order of the day at that election; both APC and PDP were involved. Selecting those you want to punish in the name of fighting electoral corruption is a move that will achieve nothing. Corruption case is not an easy one to prove. EFCC should not be seen to be seen to be busy.