Group gives account of campaign against violent extremism

Related News

The Campaign Against Violent Extremism, CAVE, on Tuesday held a post-campaign session after carrying out a series of sensitisation programs against violence since January this year.

One of the chairs of the campaign, Abiodun Adeniyi, who led the session, informed the media that CAVE used various traditional media to create awareness about violent extremism.

“Our preoccupation is to create awareness on the need for peace in the country,” he said.

Mr. Adeniyi said since the launch, CAVE has received a lot support on social media especially Facebook. He also added that through social media and the conventional media, CAVE reached both local and international audiences.

“The campaign is not about or against any religion nor tribe. It’s activated to mitigate the sudden emergence of the deadly and dangerous cankerworm, “Violent Extremism”, that is gradually becoming a norm our country today,” he said.

According to one of the coordinators, Tunde Ashaolu, CAVE produced movies that were screened in Abuja, Adamawa and Damaturu States. The briefing also showcased the complied screening of the movies at the various states.

In response to a PREMIUM TIMES question about how impactful the campaign has been, Mr Adeniyi said the campaign is still under review.

“In a country of 180 million people, it would be rather hard to measure the impact; but if you take a cross-section like the north east, you can have an idea. That why we took our screening to the states that were affected by extremism,” he said.

Mr. Ashaolu added that the campaign will be a continuous process.