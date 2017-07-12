Nigeria begins issuance of temporary work permit via email to expatriates

Related News

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has begun issuance of Temporary Work Permit, TWP, Visa by e-mail to expatriates coming to the country for temporary work.

The Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede‎, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Service spokesperson, Sunday James, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr. Babandede said that the measure was part of the‎ ongoing automation of the service’ operations and in line with the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

He said this‎ was in addition to the visa on arrival facility which was also applied through the same process.

He explained that a‎‎applications for the TWP by e-mail are to be forwarded to a dedicated e-mail address:oa@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ngand addressed to the Comptroller-General.

Mr. Babandede said that requirements and how to apply are available on the NIS official website: www.immigration.gov.ngfor interested applicants.

He said the process involved a‎ formal ‎application letter ‎for the facility from the Company/Employer accepting Immigration Responsibility on behalf of the beneficiary, among other requirements.

He said that the TWP‎‎ application when approved usually within a timeline of 48 hours is forwarded to the Nigerian Mission in the country indicated in the application for the issuance of the facility.

“‎The expatriate is expected to proceed to the particular Nigerian Mission with his/her passport for the issuance of the TWP.

” It must be stressed that the TWP is not issued at Port of Entry in Nigeria,” the comptroller-general said.

He also announced the commencement of operations of the NIS Contact Centre which is meant to attend to complaints and enquiries of the general public.

He urged members of the public with any complaints about NIS services to call‎ the dedicated line: 07080607900 or e-mail:nis.servicom@ nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng.

(NAN)