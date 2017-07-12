Return to APC, Saraki urges new Osun senator Adeleke

Related News

Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Ademola Adeleke, the new senator for Osun West, to return to his “natural fold’ in the All Progressives Congress.

Mr. Adeleke on Saturday won a bye-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party to fill the seat made vacant by the sudden death of his elder brother, Isiaka, who had been a member of the APC Senate caucus.

Mr. Saraki, who swore in the new senator on Wednesday, expressed sadness that he was arriving as a PDP member.

In a press statement captioned: “Welcoming Senator Ademola Adeleke To The Red Chamber,” the Senate President expressed disappointment over the events that pushed Mr. Adeleke into the PDP.

He had opted for the opposition party after alleging a conspiracy by the Osun State leadership of the APC to deny him the party’s ticket in favour of Mudashiru Hussein, an ally of Governor Rauf Aregbesola who eventually lost the election as the candidate of the APC.

In his statement on Wednesday, Mr. Saraki said: “I was filled with emotions today as I swore in the brother of Late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke as Senator representing Osun West.

“I’m sure that my late friend, his family, good people of Ede and Osun West Senatorial district are delighted that the legacy of “Guv” can continue. I’m sure my departed colleague will, in his grave be happy and filled with joy today and always.

“My only sadness is that Senator Adeleke is not coming as an APC member. This is the result of mishandling of the pre-election matters by our party.

“I hope Senator Ademola Adeleke will very soon, return to his natural fold, the APC, where he rightly belongs.

“I hope this development will serve as an eye opener to our party at all levels that the will of the people must always be respected. We all have a good lesson to learn from this.

“Once again, I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke and I hope he will live up to his brother’s expectations and further uplift the legacy established by their late father, Senator Ayoola Adeleke.”

Mr. Adeleke won in nine of the ten local government areas that constitute the senatorial district with Mr. Hussein prevailing narrowly in the other.