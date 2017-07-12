Lassa Fever: Education minister condoles with school over student’s death

Related News

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu on Wednesday sympathized with staff of Federal Government Girls’ College, Langtang, Plateau State over the death of one of its students, Faith Tanko, who died from Lassa fever.

This was made known in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Mr. Adamu, represented by the Director, Basic and Secondary Education Department, Jonathan Mbaaka and the Director, Federal Education Quality Assurance Service Department, Lawal Malikawa, said the government was partnering with the World Health Organization, WHO and the health authorities in Langtang Local Government to do all it could to avert a future recurrence of the scourge.

Earlier, the Principal of the College, Laura Dogo, said that four students including the deceased were initially thought to be suffering from haemorrhoid fever until they were tested at Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, where it was discovered they had Lassa.

It would be recalled that the Plateau health commissioner, Kuden Deyin, had on Sunday confirmed the death of the student, adding that two others had been hospitalised, following the outbreak.

FGGC Langtang was established in 1978, and currently has more than 1,500 students including some students displaced from their schools in insurgency-prone areas of the North-East Zone, under the safe school initiative.