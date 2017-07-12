Shun corruption, rights abuse, IGP advises Nigerian police officers

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday advised personnel of the force against corruption and abuse of rights of Nigerians.

Mr. Idris gave the advice at the opening of the training of police officers on the effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) in Abuja.

The training was organised by the Nigeria Police Force in conjunction with the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies.

“Let me use this opportunity to advise you to shun corruption and the abuse of the rights of citizens while performing your duties.

“This administration has zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of human rights,” he said.

He said that any officer caught engaging in corrupt practices and other unwholesome acts would be punished in accordance with the law.

“I assure you that your welfare as police officers is paramount and I must do everything possible to meet up with it,” he said.

He enjoined the participants to make good use of the training to improve on their day-to-day operations in their stations and formations.

The inspector-general said that the training was aimed at inculcating in police officers across board, the need to police in accordance with the Act.

“This will eliminate all forms of illegal conducts that are not in conformity with our creed,” he said.

He noted that unlawful arrest, prolonged detentions without order of court among others, had given rise to judgments against the police.

Mr. Idris restated that the police under his administration would operate within the rule of law and respect for rights of Nigerians.

The President, Centre for Socio-Legal Studies, Yemi Akinseye-George, called on the federal government to adequately fund the police for optimum performance.

He also said that there was need to recruit more personnel to enhance the operations of the police in all nooks and crannies of the country.

Mr. Akinseye-George urged the National Assembly to give the Police Trust Fund bill before it, speedy consideration.

He said that the centre was ready to collaborate with the police toward the development of a modern Police Act.

The president said that if given the required resources, the police would check corruption and insecurity in the country.

He noted that the police were central to the effective implementation of the ACJA.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, who was represented by Justice Emmanuel Agim, said the training sought to improve the capacity of police officers.

She said that to effectively enforce the law, police officers must have the moral will.

Mr. Bulkachuwa said that enough money must be spent on training and investigation for good end-result, adding that investigations in the country were associated with more problems.

She advised that thorough investigation should be carried out before arresting a suspect.

“Lack of fund for investigation will force a police officer to sit in his office,” Ms. Bulkachuwa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that ACJA which was enacted in 2015 is to ensure efficient management of criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, protection of the suspect, defendant and the victim.

(NAN)