Two people charged with raping, procuring abortion for teenager

A 37-year-old, Francis Okezie, who allegedly raped and impregnated a teenage girl, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Charged along with him is Esther Udoh, 32, who is being tried for unlawful administering of abortion drug on the girl.

Mr. Okezie lives at Pipeline area of Baruwa, Ipaja, while Ms. Udoh resides at Egbeda, both in the suburbs of Lagos.

The prosecutor, Raphael Donny told the court that Mr. Okezie committed the offences between January and June at his apartment in the same compound with the 14-year-old girl.

“The first accused, Francis, raped the girl and got her pregnant, he then took the girl to the second accused for abortion.

“The second accused administered a drug on her to abort her pregnancy.

“After taking the drug, the girl started bleeding, and if not for the neighbours, who intervened and rushed her to the hospital, it would have been another story,” he said.

The case was reported at the police station and the duo was arrested.

The offences contravened Sections 251 and 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that attempts to procure abortion carries a penalty of seven years imprisonment, while rape is punishable with life imprisonment according to the Criminal Law.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Folakemi Davies -Abegunde, granted the second accused to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, while the first accused was remanded in prison.

The case was adjourned until September 18 for mention.

