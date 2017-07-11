Student, trying to abort pregnancy, found dead

Related News

A 21-year-old student of the Federal College of Education, Pankshin in Plateau, was found dead in her room on Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

NAN sources indicated that curious neighbours peeped into the window of the girl’s room to ascertain if she was okay, when her door remained shut, well beyond midday.

“When we peeped, we saw her on the bed, but she did not respond to our greetings and appeared lifeless. So, we forced the door open and found her dead,” a source said.

Tyopev Terna, Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said that the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Office in Pankshin on Monday.

“When the matter was reported to us, we swung into action and immediately rushed to the area and were shown the lifeless body of the deceased on her bed.

“Neighbours claimed that she was hale and hearty the previous night, but that they had to force her door open when she did not wake up to prepare for classes as she was traditionally used to.

“We rushed the girl to the Pankshin General Hospital where doctors examined her and confirmed her dead,” he said.

He quoted the hospital report as saying that the student attempted to abort a pregnancy, which probably resulted to her death.

“We have commenced investigation into the matter, but we are not suspecting any other cause outside what the medical report suggested,” he said.

He said that no arrest had been made, but hinted that the police would be interested in finding out who might have been responsible for the girl’s pregnancy.

Mr. Terna further disclosed that the student’s corpse had been taken by her family members for burial in Kanke.

Contacted, Istifanus Kyakmut, Public Relation Officer of the college, confirmed the incident which he described as “very sad and unfortunate’’.

He identified the girl as Nenfort Ezekiel, a pre-NCE student, saying that her death had left the college in “utter shock”.

Mr. Kyakmut advised the students to be very careful and avoid actions that could expose them to danger.

“We have always told the students to avoid anything that could endanger their lives or affect their studies. We have always told them to face their studies and avoid distractions,” he said.

(NAN)