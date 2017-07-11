Muslim students cancel training in Ikorodu over ‘Badoo’ threat

Related News

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, has instructed its branches in Ikorodu to cancel its planned holiday training course, HTC camp, in the area over security concerns.

The HTC camp, themed, “The inheritors”, was scheduled to hold between July 14 and 18 across the 44 Area councils in Lagos State to train students on different skills.

The leader of MSSN in the state, Saheed Ashafa, who gave the order during the organisation’s executive council meeting at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijaniki, said they were concerned about the criminal activities of “Badoo” boys in the area hence the move.

The cancellation order also came after officials of eight area councils in Ikorodu expressed fear over the ‘volatile’ security condition in the area.

Mr. Ashafa said, “We are so much concerned about the security situation in the area. We cannot afford to risk the lives of our members despite the importance of the training. The security report from our officials in the area is scary and not encouraging.

“The police and other security officials need to step up their intelligence and mobilise more officers to the area. It is worrisome that students who are the future and hope of the country are also suffering from condemnable acts and security lapses in the state. Lagos State deserves advanced intelligence, pre-emptive and sufficient policing to really combat criminal tendencies unfolding lately.”

He however explained that the theme of the training camp, “The inheritors”, was chosen to challenge youths to be lucrative and avoid the mistakes of past leaders.