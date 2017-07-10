Amosun, Amaechi parley on Lagos-Kano rail project

Related News

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday met to agree on the best engineering design to be used on the right of way and rail alignment at Ijoko axis of the Lagos-Kano rail project.

Mr. Amaechi, speaking after the inspection of the flyover at Ijoko, Sango Ota area of the state, said it was necessary to address the challenge before progress is achieved.

The minister, who had identified the right of way and height of the flyover being constructed by the Ogun State government as some of the reasons for the delay, added that his ministry would await suggestions from engineers on the engineering options to address the challenge.

On the cash refund request of the state government, Mr. Amaechi disclosed that the Federal Executive Council has started deliberations on the refund of the money spent to construct federal roads in the state.

He also assured that the residents, whose houses were demolished to pave way for the project, will be compensated.

Mr Amosun expressed delight over the determination of the Federal Government to execute the project, noting that reviving the rail system is in the interest of the nation.

He said the project will reduce the impact of vehicular movement on the roads and also serve as a means of transporting goods.

The governor said about 90 per cent of the roads constructed in the state by his government are federal roads and urged the federal government to refund the money spent.