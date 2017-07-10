NDLEA denies ‘harassing’ Patience Jonathan

Related News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on Monday denied allegations that it was harassing a former first lady, Patience Jonathan.

The agency, which referred to the accusations as spurious and misleading, said it was not investigating Mrs. Jonathan.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mitchell Ofoyeju, the anti-narcotics agency said it does not harass citizens.

Mrs. Jonathan had petitioned the House of Representatives last week alleging harassment of her family by security agencies. She had included NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in the charge.

“No former first lady has been harassed like this before, and in view of the sacrifices that her husband has made for the country, the House should consider and call the security agencies to order,” Bright Tamuno, the lawmaker representing Okrika Federal Constituency in Rivers State, said while presenting the petition at the House’s plenary last Thursday.

The letter to the lawmakers came six months after the former first lady wrote a similar petition to the lawmakers making the same claims.

The nature of the harassment was, however, not made public.

In its reaction, the NDLEA maintained it always takes appropriate action against anyone or group of persons who contravene the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2001.

“This is done through painstaking investigation, arrest and prosecution of suspected drug traffickers. All operations are conducted in compliance with the rule of law and global best practices,” Mr. Ofoyeju stated.