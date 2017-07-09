Related News

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, has concluded plans to rebrand the country with “Tour Nigeria” logo to promote domestic tourism.

Folarin Coker, the Director-General of NTDC, disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Lagos late on Saturday.

He said that the brand was an ambitious attempt at promoting tourism in Nigeria.

“It will showcase the vibrant and friendly energies of Nigerians through different creative expressions.

“It will also leverage on our abundant power to celebrate our heritage and promote our natural and cultural tourism assets, destinations and people,” he said.

Mr. Coker said that part of his mandate as head of NTDC was to reverse the negative impressions in the minds of the public about Nigerian tourism.

It is also to galvanize commercial tourism, promote our diverse multicultural heritage, he said.

He listed others to include evolving new channels of tourism markets whilst promoting Nigeria in a positive light and shaping a positive perception of its citizens.

He added that the brand would leverage on the best of Nigeria.

“Nigerians are known to be intelligent and hardworking people.

“We are also known for our “can-do” and “never-say-never” attitudes, which are complemented by friendly and accommodating spirits.

“We are proudly the most populous black nation on earth; home to the second largest film industry on the globe whilst also being the fashion, technological and creative hub of Africa,” Mr. Coker said.

He said that in line with the corporation’s agenda to promote domestic and regional tourism, the “Tour Nigeria” brand was conceived to drive domestic consumption of our tourism asset and products.

It would also add to the nation’s GDP, create employment, and increase spending in the economy.

(NAN)