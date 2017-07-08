ASUU declares ‘solidarity strike’ for ex-Vice Chancellor sent to prison

FILE PHOTO: Acting Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Anthony Elujoba (L) and Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, with some supporters rejoicing over the election of Prof. Elujoba as the Acting Vice-Chancellor in Ile-Ife, Osun, on Thursday (21/7/16) 5236/21/7/2016/EDA/HB/BJO/NAN
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Obafemi Awolowo University chapter, has declared a two-day strike in solidarity with the school’s embattled former vice chancellor, Anthony Elujoba, who is facing corruption trial.

This position was reached at an emergency congress held Friday by the lecturers.

ASUU said the accused professor was not guilty of the seven-count charge.

As such, the lecturers declared Monday and Tuesday lecture free in the university in solidarity with Mr. Elujoba.

This congress where the decision was taken was chaired by the ASUU’s caretaker chairman, Fashiku Christopher of the Department of Philosophy.

A federal high court sitting in Ede, Osun State, remanded the former acting vice chancellor in custody till Tuesday, when the case will come up again.

The Students Union of the University has also reacted to the development.

The public relations officer of the union, Okediji Simon, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should not probe Mr. Elujoba alone, but should extend its search to two other former vice chancellors, namely, Bamitale Omole and Micheal Faborode.

Mr. Elujoba is accused of N1.4 billion fraud according to a petition sent to EFCC.

All allegations has been denied by the accused.

Mr. Elujoba is standing trial alongside Josephine Akeredolu, the Bursar of the University.

