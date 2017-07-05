Six charged with burgling Segun Odegbami’s house

Related News

Six men who allegedly burgled ex-Green Eagles winger, Segun Odegbami’s house and stole items worth N14.1 million, on Wednesday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused are: Oke Moses, 18; Abdul Azeez, 22; Ajibade Rahmon, 24; Isaac Okenuga, 29; Olusola Orisansope, 22; and Daramola Abiodun, 22.

They are standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on burglary, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and stealing.

The prosecutor, Chijioke Njoku, told the court that the accused committed the offences from June 1 to June 20 at 2:00 a.m. on Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that two of the accused, Messrs. Moses and Azeez, unlawfully burgled Mr. Odegbami’s house and stole the items worth N14.1 million.

According to the prosecutor, the stolen items include a Rolex watch worth N12 million, Iphone 7plus valued at N490, 000, a Samsung Galaxy S3 phone worth N150,000 and two Apple laptops worth N600,000.

He said that the accused also stole a box containing clothes and shoes worth N500, 000 and a phone recharge cable worth N5,000.

Mr. Njoku submitted that the other accused persons received the stolen goods from Messrs. Moses and Azeez.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 307 (b), 328 (1), and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, denied the charges.

The Magistrate, F. O. Botoku, granted them bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until August 17 for mention.

(NAN)