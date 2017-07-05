Four police commissioners redeployed

DECORATION OF PROMOTED POLICE OFFICERS IN ABUJA

The Police Service Commission has approved the redeployment of four commissioners of police for effective and efficient policing.

The affected officers are: Johnson Kokumo, the Commissioner of Police, Armament, who is now in charge of the Edo Command; David Akinremi, the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Force Secretary, who is now in charge of the Taraba Command.

Others are: Garba Umar, redeployed from Bayelsa Command to Anambra Command and Lawan Ado, Commissioner of Police, General Investigation, FCIID, is now to head the Kwara Command.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, made this disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr. Ani said the postings had been communicated to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation.

He said that the chairman of the commission, Mike Okiro, had urged the affected officers to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

“He directed them to quickly settle down and face squarely the peculiar challenges of their respective sate commands,” he said.

Mr. Okiro said the commission would continue to play a fatherly role and would support and encourage them in the discharge of their duties.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Abdullah Musa

    So it is not IGP who posts Commissioners?
    So how does he respond to emergencies, reward excellence?