FEC observes moment of silence in honour of Maitama Sule

DURING FEC ACTING PRESIDENT OBSERVED A MINUTES SILENCE TO MOURN ELDER-STATESMAN YUSUF MAITAMA SULE WHICH HE *CALLS HIM "ILLUSTRIOUS SON" OF NIGERIA, & GREAT NATIONAL ASSET.
DURING FEC ACTING PRESIDENT OBSERVED A MINUTES SILENCE TO MOURN ELDER-STATESMAN YUSUF MAITAMA SULE WHICH HE *CALLS HIM "ILLUSTRIOUS SON" OF NIGERIA, & GREAT NATIONAL ASSET.

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday observed a minute silence in honour of Nigeria’s one-time Permanent Representative to the United Nations and First Republic minister, Maitama Sule.

Speaking shortly before observing the moment of silence in Abuja, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo described the late elder statesman as a father of the nation and one of the great contributors to the growth and stability of the country.

“He will be sadly missed by all of us who regarded him as a mentor and as a father of the nation and one of the great contributors to the growth and stability of the nation.

“Yes, he was buried yesterday. I’m sure many of us followed the proceedings.

“The Federal Government was represented by delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and several members of the Federal Executive Council.”

NAN recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter of condolence was handed over to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State while acting President Osinbajo expressed condolences over the demise of the elder statesman via a statement on Monday.

Maitama Sule, the Danmasanin Kano and a distinguished diplomat, died in the early hours of Monday in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

His remains were buried in Kano on Tuesday.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.