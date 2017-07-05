FEC observes moment of silence in honour of Maitama Sule

Related News

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday observed a minute silence in honour of Nigeria’s one-time Permanent Representative to the United Nations and First Republic minister, Maitama Sule.

Speaking shortly before observing the moment of silence in Abuja, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo described the late elder statesman as a father of the nation and one of the great contributors to the growth and stability of the country.

“He will be sadly missed by all of us who regarded him as a mentor and as a father of the nation and one of the great contributors to the growth and stability of the nation.

“Yes, he was buried yesterday. I’m sure many of us followed the proceedings.

“The Federal Government was represented by delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and several members of the Federal Executive Council.”

NAN recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter of condolence was handed over to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State while acting President Osinbajo expressed condolences over the demise of the elder statesman via a statement on Monday.

Maitama Sule, the Danmasanin Kano and a distinguished diplomat, died in the early hours of Monday in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt.

His remains were buried in Kano on Tuesday.

(NAN)