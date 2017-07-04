Court adjourns ex-Abuja Minister Bala Mohammed’s trial

Related News

The trial of former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed, was on Tuesday adjourned by an FCT High Court Gudu, Abuja until October 17 for hearing.

The judge, Abubakar Talba, adjourned the hearing after the defence counsel, Chris Uche, objected to the commencement of the trial on Tuesday.

Mr. Uche said that this was because the prosecution team did not come with a written statement of the witness they brought to court and the defence was not served with the document.

However, the EFCC counsel, Ben Ikanni, said he would oppose the motion.

Mr. Mohammed is facing a six-count charge bordering on false declaration of asset and graft to the tune of N864 million.

The former FCT Minister was granted bail on May 22, and hearing was fixed for Tuesday July 3.

Meanwhile, the court also fixed July 6, for hearing of the motion filed by the defence, seeking release of the defendant’s property under EFCC’s temporary seizure.

(NAN)