I took to robbery to finance my gospel album — Suspect

‎A 28-year-old self-acclaimed gospel musician arrested by the police for armed robbery has said that he took to crime to source money for the production of his maiden album.

The suspect, Nurudeen Ogundairo, made the explanation to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday at Eleweran police headquarters in Abeokuta, Ogun State where he was paraded alongside 36 others arrested for various crimes.

He said the proposed album was scheduled for launch on July 24 .

Mr. Ogundairo, who confessed to involvement in a robbery operation at the private residence in Atan-Ota which led to his arrest, said he regretted his action.

“I am a gospel musician. I needed money to enable me produce my maiden album and I got involved in robbery to raise money for the project. In fact, I had picked a date of July 24 to release the album to the public after the production,” he said.

‎The suspect, who was arrested with two of his band boys, identified as Tunde Joseph and Ganiu Ajibode, who allegedly participated in the robbery operations, said he had learnt his lesson after spending over two months in detention.

“I hope I can still be forgiven by the police and God over my action. It was in a bid to make headway in my musical career that I took to robbery,” he stated.

Earlier while parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, said a team of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS,had arrested Mr. Ogundairo and his alleged accomplices at their hideout at Joju in Ota.

He said exhibits recovered from them include a locally made pistol, a laptop and six Iphone‎ handsets, adding that the suspects was arrested based on information after they had robbed a couple resident in Atan-Ota.

Thirty six other suspects were paraded at the event for alleged offences ranging from kidnapping, robbery, murder to cultism.

The police chief said all the suspects would be arraigned in court after police investigations.

Mr. Ilyasu assured residents of the state that the command was ready to protect the peace of the state.

He appealed to members of the public to always assist the police with information whenever they noticed any strange face, gathering or movement within their areas.