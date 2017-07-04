Lekki Gardens building collapse: Court rejects defendant’s bail documents

Related News

A Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere on Tuesday rejected the bail documents presented by sureties to the second defendant, Sola Olumofe, in the suit against Lekki Gardens Estate.

The defendants are being tried for alleged negligence and other charges, following the collapse of a six-storey building at Lekki on March 8 last year.

Five people reportedly died in the incident.

Other defendants are the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens, Richard Nyong, Henry Odofin, Molabake Mortune and Omotilewa Joseph.

The companies involved are Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd., Get Too Rich Investment Ltd., and HC Insight Solutions Ltd.

They are facing a six-count charge bordering on failure to obtain building permits, building approvals and involuntary manslaughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants were arraigned on July 3.

Justice Sybil Nwaka had after the arraignment allowed the defendants, except the second defendant, who was not arraigned before a magistrates’ court to continue enjoying the bail earlier granted them by the magistrate.

She, however, granted the second defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum, saying that the addresses of the sureties should be verified by the deputy court registrar.

Ms. Nwaka said that Mr. Olumofe’s international passport should be deposited and ordered him to be remanded in custody until his bail condition was perfected.

When the sureties came for verification of the documents on Tuesday, Ms. Nwaka in the open court declined to certify the documents.

She said that all the conditions were not met.

“I need detailed description of the houses of the sureties to ensure they are credible.

“I don’t want someone living under the bridge to appear as a surety.

“I also want the international passport of the defendant, which was earlier tendered in this court. The one being deposited here is a new passport.

“I refuse the bail,” Ms. Nwaka said.

