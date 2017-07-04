Aisha Buhari mourns Maitama Sule

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has condoled with the family of former minister, Maitama Sule, who died early Monday while on admission in Cairo hospital, aged 87.

The condolence message is in a statement by Mrs Buhari’s Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, on Tuesday.

She said “I received with shock, but total submission to the will of Allah, the death of Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano, a leading light of Nigeria.”

The president’s wife described Mr. Sule, who had the traditional title of Danmasanin Kano, as epitome of humility, moderation, tolerance, patriotism and love.

She said Mr. Sule died at a time Nigeria needed his counseling.

“He will be remembered for his stabilising role as an elder statesman and a national example whose life is worthy of commendation and emulation,” she said.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State and his family in particular over this sad loss.”

Mr. Sule’s body would be transported from Egypt to Nigeria on Tuesday and be buried at about 4 p.m. in Kano.

He was flown to an Egyptian hospital on Saturday after doctors at Kano Nasarawa Hospital diagnosed him of pneumonia and chest infection.

