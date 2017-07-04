Nigeria takes broadband Internet campaign to ITU Telecom World 2017

Related News

The participation of Nigeria at the yearly International Telecommunications Union, ITU, conference will focus on deepening the growing broadband segment of the market in the country.

Tony Ojobo, Director of Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The event is due to hold in Busan, South Korea, from September 25 to 28.

Nigeria’s delegation to the conference will be led by the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu.

Others on the delegation include Nigeria’s Chief Telecoms Regulator and Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Umar Danbatta, industry stakeholders and operators, among others.

The statement explained that the ITU Telecom World 2017 is a global platform for major industry players, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), countries and organisations to network and share ideas about new developments and technologies that would lead to better connected societies.

“Although Nigeria has had a very robust telecommunications sector with active connected subscribers in the region of 150million and about 110 per cent teledensity, the NCC believes that more efforts should be deployed to deepen broadband penetration,” Mr. Ojobo said on Monday.

“By the National Broadband Plan, NBP (2013 – 2018) the country is expected to attain 30 per cent broadband penetration by 2018, which currently stands at 21 per cent,” he added.

Nigeria will host an investment forum at the conference and Broadband Nigeria will be at the focus of discussions, the statement said.