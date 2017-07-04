Nigerian appointed Vice President of international aviation organisation, ICAO

Related News

The International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Council has elected a Nigerian representative, Musa Nuhu, as the Second Vice-President of the Council.

Mr. Nuhu was appointed during the last meeting of the recently concluded 211th Session of ICAO Council, which held on June 30 at its headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Mr. Nuhu’s election is in compliance with the Rules of Procedure for the Council (ICAO Doc 7559/10).

The tenure is a one-year term for the elected Vice President.

According to the Rules of Procedure for the Council, Rule 10 states that: “In the absence of the President, the First Vice-President, the Second Vice-President or the Third Vice-President in that order shall exercise the functions vested in the President by these Rules of Procedure.”

Mr. Nuhu started his career as an Airline Pilot with defunct Nigeria Airways Ltd, before serving for over 15 years as a captain and Safety Officer with Presidential Air Fleet.

He ventured into the private sector for 10 years as an Airline Captain, Safety Officer and Chief Pilot. He was Technical Assistant to the Minister of State Aviation, Hadi Sirika, before his appointment as the representative of Nigeria on ICAO Council.

In addition to Airline Transport Pilot License, Mr. Nuhu holds the International Aviation MBA Degree from Concordia University Montreal, Canada. He also obtained several professional and managerial certificates in Aviation Safety, Aircraft Accident Investigation, Audit, Quality Management Systems amongst others.

Mr. Nuhu is a member of several professional organisations including the renowned Royal Aeronautical Society, London, UK.