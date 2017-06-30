Pastor jailed 13 years after raping church member’s daughter

Related News

An Abeokuta High Court sitting in Isabo, on Friday sentenced a cleric, Johnson Adeleke, to five years imprisonment for raping a 14 year-old member of his church.

Mr. Adeleke, the pastor of a new generation church in Abeokuta, was docked on one-count charge of rape contrary to Section 258 (1) of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun 2006.

In her ruling, the judge, Olatokunbo Majekodunmi, held that from the evidence before her, the convict was guilty of the charge of rape preferred against him.

Mr. Majekodunmi held that the cleric had intercourse with the victim, now 27 years, when she was 14 years.

“The convict John Adeleke was the pastor of the church the victim and her parents attend.

“In the year 2004, Adeleke proposed marriage to the victim and informed her parents that God revealed to him that the victim is his wife; the claim was disregarded by her parents.

“The convict attended night vigil at the home of the victim and used the opportunity to have sexual intercourse with her.

“The convict disvirgined his victim and threatened to kill her if she informs anybody.

“The parents of the victim later knew about it, which led to the arrest of the convict,” Mrs. Majekodunmi said.

In his testimony, Mr. Adeleke admitted that he had carnal knowledge of the victim when she was 19 years, not 14 years, as claimed by the prosecution.

He also admitted that the victim was in secondary school and a virgin during the period.

His counsel, Adebiyi Ogundeyi, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

The judge sentenced Mr. Adeleke to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

(NAN)