‘Notorious Boko Haram terrorist’ arrested in Borno – Nigerian Army

Related News

Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, deployed to Buni Gari in Borno State, said they have arrested another suspected Boko Haram terrorist.

Sani Usman, the Director Army Public Relations, made this known on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said the suspect, 20, was arrested by the troops on June 25 while on perimeter patrol.

He added that “preliminary investigation was initially difficult as he was found to be under influence of heavy dosage of drugs.

“However, he has since stabilised and making useful statement.”

The director noted that the troops of 29 Task Force Brigade also Discovered Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists along Wajiro-Mallam Kuramti cattle route.

“Troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade also discovered an IED planted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists while on patrol on June 28 along Wajiro-Mallam Kuramti cattle route.

“The team safely removed and detonated it,’’ he said.

Mr. Usman said the troops of 151 Battalion of the 21 Brigade also cleared an ambush by suspected terrorists.

He added that “on June 28, at about 3.30 p.m. troops of 151 Battalion of 21 Brigade on patrol to Mayanti Village were ambushed by suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists.

“The troops successfully cleared the ambush by neutralizing some of the terrorists, while a re-enforcement was immediately dispatched to mop up the general area.

“The team recovered a 60mm Commando Mortar Bomb, 13 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and 51 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition’’.

Mr. Usman said the remains of two soldiers killed in action were also buried in Gombe.

“On June 28 the remains of two gallant soldiers that paid the supreme price on Saturday June 17, along Damboa-Biu road in Borno State, 11NA/66/10788 Lance Corporal Auwal Halliru and 15NA/73/0188 Private Halilu Aliyu of 254 Task Force Battalion were buried according Islamic rites at the Gombe military ceremony,’’ Mr. Usman said.

(NAN)