Again, Dasuki’s trial rescheduled

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, Thursday adjourned the trial of a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to September 27.

Mr. Dasuki and five others, including two firms, are facing a 19-count charge of fraud over alleged N13.6 billion fraud, which was part of a $2.1 billion fund released for the procurement of arms for the Nigerian military to fight Boko Haram during his tenure.

The other defendants are Shuaibu Salusi, former director of Finance at the Office of the NSA; Aminu Baba-Kusa, former executive director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company; Bashir Yuguda, former minister of State for Finance; Acacia Holdings Limited, and Reliance Reference Hospital.

The Judge, Husseini Baba-Yusuf, had adjourned the trial in May till Thursday, because Mr. Dasuki was not in court as the State Security Service, which is detaining him failed to produce him on the previous dates of adjournment.

On Thursday, Mr. Baba-Yusuf was not in court but a clerk announced that the trial had been adjourned. However, the court official did not state why the case could not hold as planned.

The court will be on vacation from July 10 to September 11.