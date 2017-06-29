Court to hear suit seeking Magu’s removal as EFCC Chairman October 10

Related News

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed October 10 to hear a matter filed by Johnmary Jideobi, a lawyer, seeking to remove Ibrahim Magu as Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

When the matter was called on Thursday, Mohammed Shehu, counsel to one of the respondents, asked the court for an adjournment to enable him familiarise himself with the case.

Mr. Shehu prayed the court to grant his request as this was his first appearance in the matter.

Mr. Jideobi, who represented himself, said he had no objection to the application for adjournment.

Justice B.O. Quadri adjourned the matter until October 10 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Jideobi is asking the court to make a pronouncement terminating the continuous stay of Mr. Magu as Acting Chairman of EFCC.

He said that the Senate rejected Mr. Magu’s appointment and by virtue of that expediency, the commission being headed by an acting chairman ended when the president wrote requesting for a substantive chairman.

However, the federal government, through the office of the Attorney- General of the Federation, objected to the application on certain terms.

The counsel to the federal government, Maimuna Shiru, said that one of the terms had to do with the powers of the president to appoint a chairman for the EFCC, whether in acting or substantive capacity.

Besides Mr. Magu, others named as defendants in the matter include the Senate, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the EFCC.

(NAN)