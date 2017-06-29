NASS to seek special dollar exchange rate for pilgrims – Rep

Hajj pilgrims
The National Assembly will seek special dollar exchange rate for both Christian and Muslim pilgrims, a member of the House of Representatives (APC-Sokoto), Balarabe Salame, has said.

Mr. Salame, who is also the Chairman, House of Representatives Special Committee on Nigerian-Saudi Arabian on Hajj, made the disclosure on Thursday in Sokoto.

He spoke at the maiden edition of the Stewardship Forum organised for both the state and national lawmakers by the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The lawmaker said: “The gesture is to lessen the sufferings of prospective pilgrims and to enable more Nigerians to perform pilgrimage to in Saudi Arabia and Israel.

“The Federal Government gave an exchange rate of N360 to a dollar this year and this is on the high side.

”This is why the 2017 Hajj fare for Muslim pilgrims soared to N1.52 million per prospective pilgrim.”

The lawmaker lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on the fight against corruption.

“Corruption is everywhere, even in the religion circle and more should be done to tame the socioeconomic monster,” he said.

Mr. Salame also lauded the efforts of the Federal Government in securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

He urged the government to establish warehouses at the nation’s borders for vehicle importers instead of outright ban on vehicles importation.

“With this in place, importers can bring in vehicles, pay the appropriate duties and move them into the hinterlands, rather than the outright ban of vehicles through the land borders,” Mr. Salame said.

(NAN)

  • Frank Bassey

    A VISIONLESS nation!

  • Green

    Special rate for FX Christian or Muslim makes no economic sense. There are productive sectors that need access to FX.

  • Wale

    Why do we need special rates for pilgrims when students obtain the Forex at the rate of 360/$. If the house members are progressive in thinking as soon as they achieve lower rates for pilgrim they should make same lower rate applicable to all Nigeria students studying abroad.

  • sirajo

    naija area. hmm, am speechless. With this type of people in the helm of this nation affairs do nt expect any thing positive in terms of development in the near future

  • Colnbri

    When are we ever going to be serious? Undertaking a pilgrimage is an individual decision and as such, they bear the brunt of all costs. This is basically tax payers subsidising the cost of thier adventures for whatever reason they might be.

  • Emeka

    Useless representative!! I pity your constituents.

  • Emmy

    With this crop of imbeciles as lawmaker, Nigeria is finished. Seeking for a special dollar rates so as to have more money to spend in other country at the detriment of their home country