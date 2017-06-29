Biafra: Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria urges dialogue

Related News

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised Nnamdi Kanu and Pro-Biafra groups to settle down and work on dialogue rather than engaging in activities that could continue to “heat up the polity’’.

The chairman of PFN, Enugu State Chapter, Godwin Madu, a Reverend Pastor, gave this advice shortly after a special prayer meeting for peace in the country on Wednesday.

The special meeting was organised by the PFN at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Province of Excellence), Enugu.

Mr. Madu cautioned the IPOB leader and his group as well as other pro-Biafra organisations to settle down and work on dialogue rather than engaging in activities that could continue to “heat up the polity’’.

According to him, PFN is opposed to the radical approach being used by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in its agitations for the South-East.

“Nigeria is good as a country. Anywhere we feel aggrieved, the matter could be addressed amicably instead of heating up the polity and creating unnecessary tension in the entire country,’’ he said.

The PFN chairman also urged the northern youth to work for peace, saying violence and crisis would not benefit anybody.

“Nigeria has no particular landlord,’’ he told the youth, saying no tribe is empowered by the Nigerian Constitution to issue quit notice to any other ethnic group or people.

A founding member of the body, Obi Onubuogu, said the need for dialogue as the main key to solving the nation’s current problem.

Also, former Secretary of the PFN in the state, Joseph Ajujungwa, said the prayer meeting became necessary because the PFN was against AREWA youths’ quit notice.

While emphasising the efficacy of prayers in matters like the current tension in the country, he said, he was opposed to the quit notice given by the northern youths to the Igbo residing in the north.

“A lot of souls had been wasted through needless hostilities as the blood of the innocent is crying to high heavens,’’ Mr. Madu said.

He called on the media to be agents in uniting the country, rather than dividing it.

“I would advise the media to be useful instrument for the promotion of peace in the country,’’ he said.

Earlier during the prayer session, 36 persons representing the 36 states of the federation were called to the podium, to offer fervent prayers to God for peace to reign in the country.

(NAN)