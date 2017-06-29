‎Why we amended 2017 budget – House of Reps

The House of Representatives has said it amended the 2017 budget of the power, works and housing ministries because it was skewed in favour of a section of the country.

The House said it will not allow the nation’s resources to be unfairly distributed to the detriment of any section of the country.

The House ‎spokesperson, Abdulrazaq Namdas‎, said the budget of the ministry of power and housing failed integrity test as it was skewed to favour a section of the country.

Mr. Namdas said it was time for the minister, Babatunde Fashola, to be reminded that it was the duty of the National Assembly to ensure fairness in the distribution of the nation’s resources.

“We need to remind Mr. Fashola that the National Assembly is a national institution made up of members from all geo-political zones. They represent all tendencies, interests and ethnic nationalities.”

The National Assembly and Mr. Fashola have been at loggerheads since the passage of the 2017 appropriation bill.

Mr. Fashola had accused the National Assembly of inserting projects outside the purview of his ministry into the 2017 Appropriation Act.

He said it was unfair to the executive arm for the lawmakers to include such projects after public hearings on the budget and defence of the fiscal estimates by the ministries.

  • Lukman Asifat

    This house of dishonourable members should know that the issues been raised now should have trashed out during budget defence by each ministries.After public defence,then the house now decided to tinker with the budget,to me it was done in bad faith.

    • Garba sani

      There’s no doubt about that, these dishonourable members are the real public enemies. But pls what can we as constituents do to redress this Corrupt attitude of our dishonourable members? I believe we shouldn’t fold our hands and let fashola fight this battle alone!

  • Frank Bassey

    This should have been amicably resolved with the Minister and his Ministry. By this, you have given room to a FAILED Minister to hang on to countless excuses. Fashola is a failed Minister.

  • Tommy Soto

    Stop it Nasslooters, dem know dey need extra loot for their excursions to Dubai and the UK to frolic and shop with their ashawos.

  • Fredodo1

    Why? No need to tell us because we already knew why. You removed infrastructural projects and substitute them for boreholes and health kiosks which you and only you will award the contracts (if at all the money will be used for such)

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    It’s a pity we voted for some useless fools from South west, majority of them don’t know why they are in NASS, Poverty Development Party are controlling them as if they are not intelligent or they in NASS for their own personal pockets. They cant fight for their own people and other citizens that moves from Lagos to and fro Ibadan. Yorubas are not active at all, what a poor representation, are they not representing A.P.C AND THE PEOPLE THAT VOTE FOR THEM. WHAT A BIG MISTAKE AND WASTE OF VOTES. WAKE UP YORUBA SENATORS YOU ARE TOO DULL AND WEAK, OPEN YOUR MOUTH AND FIGHT FOR CHANGE, BE VOCAL PLEASE.