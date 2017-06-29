‎Why we amended 2017 budget – House of Reps

Related News

The House of Representatives has said it amended the 2017 budget of the power, works and housing ministries because it was skewed in favour of a section of the country.

The House said it will not allow the nation’s resources to be unfairly distributed to the detriment of any section of the country.

The House ‎spokesperson, Abdulrazaq Namdas‎, said the budget of the ministry of power and housing failed integrity test as it was skewed to favour a section of the country.

Mr. Namdas said it was time for the minister, Babatunde Fashola, to be reminded that it was the duty of the National Assembly to ensure fairness in the distribution of the nation’s resources.

“We need to remind Mr. Fashola that the National Assembly is a national institution made up of members from all geo-political zones. They represent all tendencies, interests and ethnic nationalities.”

The National Assembly and Mr. Fashola have been at loggerheads since the passage of the 2017 appropriation bill.

Mr. Fashola had accused the National Assembly of inserting projects outside the purview of his ministry into the 2017 Appropriation Act.

He said it was unfair to the executive arm for the lawmakers to include such projects after public hearings on the budget and defence of the fiscal estimates by the ministries.