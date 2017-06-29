Hajj Commission NAHCON’s new office to cost N2.4 billion

Related News

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, will pay about N2.4 billion to acquire Metro Plaza Abuja which will serve as its permanent headquarters.

The NAHCON chairman, Abdullahi Mohammed, had earlier told reporters at the State House in Abuja that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, approved the commission’s memo for the acquisition of the property.

The spokesperson of NAHCON, Uba Mana, in a statement on Wednesday evening said the approval allows the commission to buy the property from the Asset Management Company, AMCON.

“The approval was granted consequent upon the commission’s ability to raise the sum of N2 billion out of the N2.4 billion of the agreed price,” Mr. Mana said.

It also said the balance of the money will be paid from the commission’s 2017 capital budget, which is N500 million.

“The main building of the property after renovation will serve as NAHCON’s corporate headquarters complete with conference halls, Board Rooms, Training centre etc, while the two annexes are to be rented out to enable the commission generate revenue in its strive to achieve financial autonomy from the government,” Mr. Mana said.