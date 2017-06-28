Referendum, not quit notice will create Biafra – PDP BoT Chairman

Photo: TodayNG
Photo: TodayNG

The National Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BOT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Walid Jibrin, said on Wednesday that Biafra would be realised only by referendum and not quit notice.

Mr. Jibrin stated this while speaking with journalists in Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

He said that he would not support any group to bring division in the country, adding that peace and unity were the necessary requirements for the development of any nation.

According to him, if truly the Igbos want their country, it is only referendum that will grant that independence.

Mr. Jibrin said that everybody had his opinion as a Nigerian, and that if public opinion said Igbos should have their country or the North should have theirs, “so be it”.

He cited Britain which conducted referendum on European Union membership, saying that due process must be followed before granting independence to any group.

He cautioned that agitations should be devoid of crisis and called on Nigerians to see themselves as one.

The BoT chairman also advised politicians and other groups, who had formed the habit of instigating youths to foment trouble in the society, to desist from such acts.

He said that the people should offer positive guide to the youths “for the growth and development of the nation”.

“If Igbos want their own independence as Biafra, is it enough for the Northern youths to give them quit notice to leave the north to their states?

“The answer is no. I will not instigate any youth to do that, and `quit notice’ is not a good word. This quit notice will not bring peace.

“We must live together, live in unity, unite ourselves and we should not threaten anybody as everybody has the right to live in Nigeria and we don’t have to call for war,” he said.

Mr. Jibrin urged Muslims and other Nigerians to use the lesson of Ramadan to continue to preach peace, unity and love irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

He urged Nigerians to be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities and to shun negative tendencies and pursue interests of peace and national development always.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Justice Equity

    Well said sir,Nigeria was on the march to greatness until Satan afflicted Nigeria with APC axis of evil party and buhari her navigator.
    Since they came, there is no evil that haven’t befallen Nigeria. They started by corrupting attahiru jegajega to defraud Nigerian citizens of their voting rights through his malicious deployment of PVC and card reader,they moved on to undermining the Inec,judiciary, efcc,DSS,to divisive evil agenda against Nigeria, to lopsided appointment, to 97%+5% profiling of Nigerians,to killing of unarmed innocent flag carrying youths ,to disobedience of court order,to recession, to a lying and falsehood peddling government and now to issuing quit notice on IBO because they didn’t vote for buhari and APC in 2015 elections.
    May God Almighty destroy every thing that have to do with this axis of evil party, so that peace shall return to Nigeria.

  • Marta Lukeman

    Your correct sir
    Referendum or no more election in biafran land.

  • SHAD MESCH OKOYE

    Believe me, this is only person that has reasoned like human being in Nigeria! Referendum is the only way out, just like we have a penalty shootout to decide a winner in football matches.

  • tunde

    I have stated and pointed that out countless times because i came to conclusion many years ago that center cannot hold based on 1963 march time magazine publication. Goodluck!

  • thusspokez

    All these people are queuing up to take cheap shots and at the patriotic Arewa Youths, but it was the neobiafrans who started it — daily insults and hatred of Nigeria and other Nigerian ethnic groups for decades –yet these Igbos have escaped criticism. Some are still continuing with their daily posting of hatred and insults on Nigerian websites.

  • Lanre

    Thank you Alhaji Walid Jibrin. Throughout history, Northern Politicians have always been frank about Nigeria. The Sarduana, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello was honest. It was we Southerners that insisted on union. Today, the Northern Youth have challenged the leadership of Nigeria to organize a referendum. Walid Jibrin (as a foremost Political Leader) has asked for a referendum. Prof. Osibajo is a Professor of Law. You would think he would grab this opportunity to meet with the leadership of the National Assembly; the Leadership of the Major Parties in the country; the Governors and tell them he would be asking for the organization of a referendum. No. He has to play Oladipo Diya……..