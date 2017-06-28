JAMB mop-up exam: Printing of exam slips to commence Wednesday

Related News

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has directed candidates scheduled for mop-up examination to print their examination slip on June 28.

The JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Over 85,000 candidates are scheduled to sit for the mop-up examination following late registration and infractions by some candidates during the last examination.

The rescheduling of the examination is also for candidates who had biometric non-verification machine related issues, technical and log out issues, late registration, malfunctioning of servers at the centre and incomplete results.

Mr. Benjamin said the candidates slated for the mop-up examination scheduled to hold on July 1 nationwide are to visit the board’s website on www.jamb.org.ng to print the e-slip or create their profiles.

“JAMB appeals to rescheduled candidates to be of good conduct and good ambassadors as they pass through this vital phase to attain greatness.”

The examination body said it has deployed all necessary logistics to ensure a hitch-free examination.