Christopher Kolade, other southern leaders call for Nigeria’s unity

A coalition of inter-ethnic groups from southern Nigeria, YIIEGBA Chapter, led by some prominent Nigerians such as a former high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Christopher Kolade, and the chief executive officer of Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Anya, has called on called on Nigerians to stick together as one indivisible unit.

Members of the coalition who spoke to journalists after they met in Lagos dismissed the recent increase in agitations for the disintegration of the country and hate speeches saying no one stands to gain if the country breaks up.

Mr. Kolade warned against the speeches and acts capable of resulting in conflict, adding that those who have experienced war will not keep quiet when some people are trying to push the country to the precipe. He said the price for peace is always cheaper that of war.

“We believe that staying together and working together is the only viable way to go. There is no alternative to one Nigeria. As elders, we shall do everything necessary to keep the nation as one.”

He said the coalition is a think-thank with the primary goal of keeping Nigeria one.

“We are facing current challenges with the wisdom of the past for a better future,’’ he stated.

Mr. Anya, who is the co-chair of the coalition, said Nigeria must restructure to avoid the looming conflagrations.

He said the ultimate goal of the coalition is the birth of a new Nigeria where equity, fairness and progress are vigorously pursued.

Similarly, a former foreign minister, Ike Nwachukwu, said for lasting peace the country should forge a new format to deal with the increasing ethnic agitations. He said the country should be restructured to keep it as a single entity.

Another member of the coalition, Ladi Thompson, the founder of Living Waters Unlimited Church, said the colonialists programmed ethnic groups in the country to live in mutual suspicion and hostility. He said Nigerians must pursue reverse engineering to redirect the steps of the country into a path that leads to progress.

Other prominent members of the coalition include Ayo Adebanjo; Chukwuemeka Ezeife; Ebenzer Ikeyina; Alison Madueke; Oladipo Olaitan and Uche Okeke.

Others are Nathaniel Okoro, Prekeme Porbeni and Shyggle Wigwe, among others.