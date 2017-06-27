Marrying educated women will eliminate vices, Professor tells Nigerian men

Related News

A female professor in Zamfara State, Bilkisu Shinkafi, has called on men to marry educated women in order to check social vices in the society.

Mrs. Shinkafi made the call on Tuesday, in Gusau, at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Zamfara Circle, an NGO.

The dean of the Faculty of Science at the Federal University, Gusau, said many of the vices exhibited by youth in the state were carried out by children of illiterate mothers who did not have the capacity to train their children.

She claimed marrying an educated woman will eliminate thuggery, illness, illiteracy, poverty and hunger from the society “as such mothers will ensure that their children go to school to become better citizens of the society”.

She also said the issue of maternal, neo natal and infant mortality would be significantly addressed thereby ensuring a healthier society.

The guest speaker of the event and Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Shinkafi, said the state had been going backwards in the past years.

He called for a partnership between the government and the citizens to address the problems facing the state.

The SSG, who expressed the state government’s willingness towards such partnership, called on NGOs in the state organisations to assist in coordinating activities of various groups in the communities, particularly youths, for progress.(NAN)