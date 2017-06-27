Nigeria example of country ‘walking towards failure’ — Utomi

pat_utomi_main

Pat Utomi, co-founder of Lagos Business School and Pan Atlantic University, has urged groups in the country to find ways to halt Nigeria’s impending anarchy.

Mr. Utomi made the call in Awka on Monday at the June, 2017 meeting of University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Alumni Association and presentation of Certificates of Honour to class of 1953 to 1967.

The professor, an alumnus of the university, said groups and organisations like the alumni could use their wealth of experience and strength to work towards building stronger institutions in the country.

“Any society that is not investing in the education and wellbeing of its future generation is seriously heading towards anarchy.

“Nigeria is a classic example of a country that is walking towards failure; the society fails largely because people like you have not done the needful to sustain the country.

“And so, when alumni of an institution that means something to the making of the nation does not realise its duty, the possibility is that history will hold them to account,” he said.

Mr. Utomi, also the founder of Centre for Values in Leadership, told members of the association that groups like the alumni were important to save the looming anarchy.

According to him, if you fail to show leadership, instead of reaping demographic dividend, we will reap secession or anarchy, especially when youths lose confidence in the leadership.

He commended Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra for his developmental strides and leadership qualities, urging him to sustain the tempo so as not to fail the Igbos.

Earlier, Justice Peter Umeadi, the Chairman of the occasion and Chief Judge of Anambra, said that UNN had produced men of great pedigree, who had and were still making waves in their chosen fields.

On his part, the president of the UNN Alumni in Awka, Onyeka Okonkwo, said the occasion was organised to honour some early graduates of the institution and to adopt ways of developing its secretariat.

Mr. Okonkwo, who urged fresh graduates of the university to register their membership with the association, assured that his administration would ensure that the Awka chapter remained vibrant in the country.

(NAN)

  • amazing2012

    It is you and your unborn generation that are walking toward failure !

    • George

      Why you people always so afraid to go your way?

      What are you people afraid of, hunger or what.

      • amazing2012

        Afraid of what ? Those that want to leave, should please leave, the road is free!

  • SamPsalm

    One trick pony Utomi.

  • Yusufu Abdullahi

    No Pat Utomi. It is the reckless attitude of the elites in Nigeria and Africa in general. Calabar Free Trade Zone started in 1992 and Dubai from Jabel Ali Free Trade Zone in 1987. Pat as a Business School Professor, this is a good Harvard Business School case studies. The resolution would come down to “elites attitude”.

  • George

    This yeye Pat the white goat contributed for the coming of this animal they called buhari.

    Pat, Solodu, Obey Ezequisele and Sam Odogun all works for animal buhari thinking they will be appointed ministers behold they all disappointed hence these crying day in day out. Holy Ghost fire.

  • obiora

    One person can not Make Love. There is no need surporting Nigeria which other parts are not ready to form a Country. Nigeria can not be on cheating. Enough is Enough. We want a Country we can call our own and control.(Biafra)

  • Fadama

    ‘walking towards failure’ is sugar coating the situation. Nigeria is swimming in failure. A complete failed state.

  • Rev

    Nigeria was intended by the British to fail from the very beginning. Anyone who knows the white man will be surprised by the events unfolding in Nigeria.

  • Otile

    That Mohamed Buhari is wasting away in a British hospital means that Nigeria is a monumental failure.