Man shot dead in Bayelsa not Corps member – NYSC

The management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Monday said the man that was shot dead in Bayelsa State is not a Corps member.

The 30-year-old Samuel Collins was shot dead in Bayelsa State on Saturday, with the News Agency of Nigeria describing him as a corps member. He reportedly graduated from the University of Benin.

The NYSC, however, said it had no such name as Samuel Collins on the list of serving Corps member in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, police in the state have identified the deceased as staff of a Yenagoa -based agency,” the agency said in a statement posted on its twitter and Facebook handles.

While denying that the victim was a corps member, the NYSC management expressed their sympathy with the family of the deceased.

  • Ezekiel

    Sometimes Journalists do tell lies!!!!