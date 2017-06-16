Nigerian Navy commences 2017 recruitment

Naval cadet [Photo: Africa Review]
Naval cadet [Photo: Africa Review]

The Nigerian Navy has announced the commencement of its online registration for the 2017 recruitment exercise from July 1 to July 31.

The announcement was issued in a statement on Friday by the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas via the Navy Secretary.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and all interested candidates that the online registration for the 2017 recruitment exercise will commence on July 1 and closes on July 31,” Mr. Ibas said.

The naval chief said the 2017 recruitment exercise is free of charge for applicants, and that interested candidates are to apply online via www.joinnigeriannavvy.com.

According to the statement, applicants are expected to apply once. He added that multiple online application will lead to disqualification of candidate.

“On submission, applicants are to print out the completed application form which must include; declaration and certification by parents/guardian, Local government area certificate form, Police certification form and guarantor form,” he added.

Mr. Ibas also said the recruitment exercise will commence with an aptitude test and screening of certificates of candidates at designated centres for various States across the country on October 7.

“You are advised to carefully read the instruction page on the website or call support line 08159999011 from 9am to 4pm on working days,” the notice said.

“Candidates are further advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them on the recruitment exercise,” he added.

Basic Requirements for 2017 Exercise

Applicants Must:

1. Possess a minimum of five credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASCE/SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB (English and Mathematics inclusive)

2. Candidates must be between 18-22 years old for O/level applicants while 24-26 are acceptable limits for those with ND, NCE, Nurses and Motor Transport Department, MTD respectively.

3. Applicants must be single and of Nigerian origin by birth.

4. Required height of 1.7m for male and 1.67m for female applicants

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • saudat zik

    Hoe about.those that are yet to start their nysc?? Can they apply??

    • Ananas_yolawa.

      Keep asking……
      May be they will respond to you via this media !

    • Izedomi Ohirein

      You don’t need nyse to apply.
      You might be overqualified with a degree or HND even if you were within the age bracket.
      Ojukwu joined Nigerian Army with a degree as other rank before attending officers short course.

      • saudat zik

        Thnks so much 4 giving me hope.

        • Izedomi Ohirein

          Please apply with your School cert, give your best short & see how it goes.
          Good luck. Nigeria need people ready to help themselves.

          • udoatanga aniebiet

            Aniebiet okon with god all thens is porsblo

  • Powerlessconscious

    Bullshit. They even included height. Rubbish.

  • Elena Florea

    Breaking News!!
    Breaking News!!
    Nigerian Army Recruitment Slot Programm is on going and promotion with transfer kindly contact: Com.Victor on: +2348105612507 for details.

  • senator mark

    NIGERIAN NAVY RECRUITMENT 2017/2018…This is to inform you all that applied for the Nigerian Navy to contact commodore S.A ADEBARI 07068952104 for assistance to secure your appointment…tell him i directed you to him

  • MAJOR GENERAL SUNDAY ADEBAYO

    NOTICE! NOTICE!! NOTICE!!! NIGERIA ARMY REPLACEMENT, NIGERIA NEVY 77RRI, NDA.
    THIS IS TO INFORM THE GENERAL CANDIDATES THAT APPLIED FOR THE NIGERIA NAVY (77RRI),
    IF YOU NEED ANY HELP OR YOU WHERE UNABLE TO SET FOR THE EXAMS DUE TO YOUR NAMES WAS NOT CALLED ON THE EXAMINATION

    VENUE YOU CAN KINDLY CALL THE GENERAL NOW FOR HELP 09059881457 OR YOU WANT YOUR NAMES TO BE SHORTLISTED ON TIME

    KINDLY CALL THE GENERAL HIMSELF ON 09059881457 FOR HELP….
    DO YOU NEED A REPLACEMENT SLOT ON THE ONGOING 76RRI TO DEPOT. CALL THE GERNREAL

  • Ayuba Asakpe

    NIGERIAN NAVY RECRUITMENT 2017/2018 UPDATES

    This is to notify all the Candidates that applied for Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2017/2018 that Names

    of candidates who are successful in the Aptitude Test will be published online on Aug. 21 2017….

    The successful candidates would attend a selection interview from August 25 to September 23 at the

    Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State.

    For further assistance for you to be successful and your names to be selected among the Successful

    Candidates going for the Interview before the training Kindly contact The Naval Staff on 08097672078

  • John David

    Do you feel to join the Navy? Aside from providing the training and
    education you need to be in service to the United States, the Navy
    fosters personal development and leads to excellent career
    opportunities. To join, you’ll need to meet several qualifications and
    make a commitment to service. Read on to learn what you need to know to
    get started help to join the navy you can send a message to this email jd3765809@gmail.com by name john david thanks.