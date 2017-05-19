How to check your 2017 JAMB result

Cleared Candidates for JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) Computer Based Text writing their examination at a centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday (15/5/17). 02556/15/5/2017/Anthony Okpu/EO/ICE/NAN
Cleared Candidates for JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) Computer Based Text writing their examination at a centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Monday (15/5/17). 02556/15/5/2017/Anthony Okpu/EO/ICE/NAN

Follow the simple steps below to check your 2017 UTME result online for free.

– Go to JAMB portal at http://www.jamb.org.ng/ResultChecker/CheckUTMEResults

– Login with your Email and Password.

– Click on ‘Result Notification’ from the list of services, or you should find a box that says “Check 2017 UTME Examination Results”.

– Click on it to access your JAMB score.

– If selected, and it displays “No Result Yet”, Don’t panic, as JAMB usually release the results in batches.

You can as well contact the help lines on their website if you    experience more challenges.

You may also want to print your result. If so, follow the steps below.

Go to http://www.jamb.org.ng/printslip.htm. Take note of the following:

1. You shall be required to create a profile via the Sign Up (New User) Page if you are a new user. For existing users, simply type in your login details. To create your profile, you will provide your valid email address, surname, first name, Mobile No, State and LGA of Origin and password, then click on the Sign Up button. Each candidate is entitled to only one profile.

2. Subsequently, you shall use your email address and password to sign in.

3. Once logged in, you will be taken to the landing page where you will see all available services.

4. Select “Print Result Slip”. This is available on the side bar or on the Home page.

5. Once you select this service, a Transaction ID is generated for this service. This will be displayed on the confirmation page screen.

6. Review the details displayed on the Confirmation Page. Also, note the Transaction ID displayed in a bold red font. The Transaction ID is useful for all future references concerning the Transaction. A copy of this transaction ID will be sent to your registered email address.

7. Click on the Continue button if you wish to pay with your card immediately. If you wish to use other payment channels like ATM, Cash at the Bank or Quickteller, please note the transaction ID as it will be required.

8. On the Interswitch Payment page, enter your card details and click on the Pay button.

9. The status of your payment will be displayed on the “My Payment Section”. An SMS and email containing your unique Transaction Identification and payment status will be sent to you after payment. Click on the Continue button.

10. Once payment is completed, you will be asked to provide the following:
a. Year of Exam and
b. JAMB Registration Number.

After entering the information correctly, you can now print the Result Slip as shown on your screen.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Otile

    We hate the whole sale cheating against the people of SE SS. It is ungodly. Who would think that cheating on this scale would go on against a group of people in this manner?

    • Holy truth

      U need to check-in into a psychiatric hospital 4 serious check up on ur brain. Bigotry has really damaged ur reasoning.

  • Doctor kelvin

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION ( 08133539547 ) HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT MR ROLAND FOR HELP CALL ROLAND NUMBER ( 08133539547 )
    NOTE; That the jamb score can only be upgraded within 4 days that you wrote the exam, if it exit 4 days do not contact us because we can not offer any help to you then.

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO THE UNIVERSITY LIST BELOW IN NIGERIA ( LAGOS UNI, BENIN UNI, DELTA STATE UNI,KADUNA UNI, ZARIA UNI ) .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL ( 08133539547 ) US FOR URGENT PROCESSING ( 08133539547 )

    JAMB upgrading

    WAEC upgrading

    ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY

    WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU IN ANY AREA

  • Doctor kelvin

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION ( 08133539547 ) HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT MR ROLAND FOR HELP CALL ROLAND NUMBER ( 08133539547 )
    NOTE; That the jamb score can only be upgraded within 4 days that you wrote the exam, if it exit 4 days do not contact us because we can not offer any help to you then.

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO THE UNIVERSITY LIST BELOW IN NIGERIA ( LAGOS UNI, BENIN UNI, DELTA STATE UNI,KADUNA UNI, ZARIA UNI ) .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL ( 08133539547 ) US FOR URGENT PROCESSING ( 08133539547 )

    JAMB upgrading

    WAEC upgrading

    ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY

    WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU IN ANY AREA

  • GOOD NIGERIANS

    JAMB UPGRADE! JAMB UPGRADE!! JAMB UPGRADE!!!

    Hello my fellow students, i want to use this medium to thank Mr MR ISAAC ALLI for his professional work he did for me in upgrading my jamb score.i wrote my jamb 14/05/17 and i scored 174 which was very poor and i was worried because my dad was not ready to pay school fees for me so i needed to impress him so a friend of mine who wrote 2days before my date of exam directed me to MR ISAAC ALLI saying he is the best person to trust. he assured me that anything i spend during the process that he will pay me back if it did not work, so i contacted MR ISAAC ALLI to god be the glory my score was upgraded from 171 to 245 i am forever the most happiest man on earth..so if you are passing through any jamb stress kindly call MR. ISAAC ALLI ON 09064848708 or 08062594081. now dont be deceived by anyone there are alot of scammers out there. just call MR. ISAAC ALLI ON 09064848708 or 08062594081. now..

  • GOOD NIGERIANS

    OMG!, So Mr.ISAAC ALLI was really
    able to upgrade my jamb score
    from 173 to 243. I was
    frustrated when i saw my Jamb
    score i was so tired and
    ashamed of myself until i meant
    a friend of mine who told me
    how Mr.ISAAC ALLI helped him,
    then i decided to contact Mr.
    ISAAC ALLI for help. When i contacted him,
    he gave me his word and told my
    what to do in other for my result
    to be upgraded and i did as he said
    without any delay only for me
    to find out that my Jamb score
    has been upgraded from 173 to
    243 infact i am short of words.
    My advice to those of you that
    are having low score, know
    need for you to cry or blame
    yourself all you need do is to
    call Mr.ISAAC ALLI on
    {09064848708 or 08062594081.}
    and see how that
    low score of yours will be
    upgrade within 24hours.

  • GOOD NIGERIANS

    Postume Admission ADMISSION PROBLEM SOLVER IN HIGHER INSTITUTION IS

    HERE WITH MR. ISAAC ALLI, CALL HIM TODAY ON 09064848708 or

    08062594081.

    IS NO LONGER NEWS THAT SOME OFFICAILS HAS COME TOGETHER AND SEES

    REASONS TO HELP SOME CANDIDATE WHO ARE FACING DIFFICULT POST UTME

    RESULT IF YOU FACING ANY OF THESE PROBLEM CALL MR. ISAAC ALLI ON

    09064848708 or 08062594081.

    1) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB RESULT
    2) DO YOU NEED UPGRADING YOUR POST UTME RESULT
    3) DO YOU HAVE WITHHELD RESULT
    4) LOOKING FOR ADMITTION IN ANY OF THE HIGHER INSTITUTION
    5) DID YOU MISPLACE YOUR EXAMS DETAILS AND YOU NEED IT BACK
    6) DO YOU NEED AGENT TO WRITE YOUR EXAMS
    7) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR WASCE RESULT
    8) TO CHANGE DATE OF BIRTH IN YOUR RESULT
    Upgrade and release of your post UTME result irrespective
    of the year, with MR. ISAAC ALLI is 100% assurance.

    MR. ISAAC ALLI, IS THE SOLUTIONS TO ALL THESE PROBLEMS FOR INDEED

    HE IS A GOOD MAN AND GOD SENT TO RESTORE MY HAPPINESs CALL MR.

    ISAAC ALLI TODAY ON 09064848708 or 08062594081.

  • Doctor kelvin

    HELLO VIEWERS, I WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO THANK PROFESSOR STANLEY EDOSA FOR MY RESULT HE UPGRADED. I HAVE BE SITTING FOR JAMB FOR OVER 4YEARS AND I COULDN’T MEET UP WITH THE REQUIRE CUT OFF MARK FOR THE INSTITUTION I APPLIED, SO WHEN I FINISH WRITING MY JAMB THIS YEAR, I SAW A POST ON JAMB SITE AND IT WAS ALL ABOUT TESTIMONIES OF JAM BITE THAT UPGRADED THEIR RESULT, SO WHEN I FINISHED CHECKING MINE I SCORED 140 AS THE TOTAL AGGREGATE FOR MY JAMB SCORE, SO IMMEDIATELY SOME THING CAME TO MY MIND AND I SAID LET ME CONTACT PROF. STANLEY EDOSA, THEN I DID. SO HE ASKED ME TO SEND MY DETAILS TO HIM SO THAT HE CAN HELP ME WITH THE UPGRADING. SO I DID, SO IN 24 HOURS LATER HE CALLED ME AND TOLD ME TO GO AND CHECK FOR MINE… GUESS WHAT VIEWERS, MY RESULT WAS UPGRADED TO 250. I WAS SO DELIGHTED TO HAVE THAT SCORE. I WILL CONTINUE TO THANK YOU AND MAY THE LORD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN JESUS NAME, AMEN. YOU CAN CONTACT HIM NOW ON 08133539547, SO THAT YOU CAN UPGRADE YOUR RESULT BECAUSE WE ALL ARE NOT GETTING ANY YOUNGER. THANKS FOR READING MY COMMENT.ONCE AGAIN THE CONTACT FOR INFORMATION CALL 08133539547

  • aUniversities Admission Centre

    WELCOME TO EDUCATION ONLINE CENTER ADMISSION/UPGRADES IN NIGERIA/ABROAD
    Hello
    Nigerians student here is an offer to any institution of your choice/we can offer you admission or help you upgrade your score to a higher score
    NECO
    WAEC
    JAMB
    POST UTME
    we, also help in
    change of course or school to any Nigeria or abroad school.pleas note
    It is important you determine the cut-off mark of your institution of
    choice and other institutions as this will enable you make the critical
    decision about applying for change of course or/and institution.Checking Of Result , Admission List, Processing Of Admission
    Into Any Department And Processing Of Form For New
    Student Into Any Program. Degree, Pr-degree, Diploma
    Part-Time, Post-Graduate E.t.c.
    However, these cut-off marks are subject to change once the different
    institutions release their Post UTME procedures.
    Below is a list of Cut-off marks that will enable you sit for the post-utme
    examination in various institutions across the country.
    List of Schools and their UTME Cut-off Marks
    UNIVERSITIES CUT OFF MARK*/ADMISSION INTO ANY OF THE INSTITUTION
    i need admission to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) 180
    i need admission to Adekunle Ajasin University Anyingba (AAUA) 180
    i need admission to Abia state polytechnic (AbiaPoly) 150
    i need admission to Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) 180
    i need admission to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria 180
    i need admission to Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Not Specified.
    i need admission to Akwa-Ibom State University (AKSU) 180
    i need admission to Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education 180
    i need admission to Anambra State University Uli (ANSU) 180
    i need admission to Auchi Polytrchnic 150
    i need admission to Benson Idahosa University Not Specified.
    i need admission to Bauchi State University 180
    i need admission to Bells University of Technology, Ota Not Specified.
    i need admission to Bowen University Not Specified.
    i need admission to Benue State University 180
    i need admission to Bayero University Kano 180
    i need admission to covenant university Not Specified.
    i need admission to Cross River University (CRUTECH) 180
    i need admission to Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) 180
    i need admission to Dental School Enugu 150
    i need admission to Ebonyi State University (EBSU) 180
    i need admission to Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) 180 (as at 2014/2015
    i need admission to Enugu State University of Science Technology (ESUT) 180
    i need admission to Federal Polytechnic Nekede 150
    i need admission to Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti 170
    i need admission to Federal Polytechnic, Bida 150
    i need admission to Federal Poly Ede 150
    i need admission to Federal Polytechnic Idah 150
    i need admission to Federal polytechnic Ilaro 150
    i need admission to Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa 150
    i need admission to Federal Polytechnic Offa Not Specified.
    i need admission to Federal Polytechnic Oko 150
    i need admission to FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRIC MAKURDI 180
    i need admission to Federal University Dutse 180
    i need admission to Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina 180
    i need admission to Federal University Kashere (FUKASHERE) 180
    i need admission to Federal University Lafia FULAFIA 180
    i need admission to Federal University Lokoja FULOKOJA 180
    i need admission to Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) 200 (as at 2014/2015
    i need admission to Federal University Ndufu-Alike FUNAI 180
    i need admission to Federal University Otuoke 180
    i need admission to Federal University Oye-Ekiti FUOYE 180
    i need admission to Federal University of Petroleum Resources FUPRE 180
    i need admission to Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) 200
    i need admission to Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) – 180 for School
    Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (Agricultural Economics and
    Extension Technology, Animal Production, Crop Production, Food Science and
    Nutrition, Horticulture, Soil Science, Water Resources, Aquaculture and
    Fisheries Technology)- 210 for School of Engineering and Engineering
    Technology (Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering, Chemical
    i need admission to Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering
    i need admission to Mechanical Engineering)-180 for school of Entrepreneurship and Management
    i need admission to Technology (Entrepreneurship and Business Studies, Project Management
    i need admission to Technology, Transport Management Technology)- School of Environmental
    i need admission to Technology: 220 for Architecture, 185 for Estate Management, 180 for
    Building Technology, Surveying and Geo-informatics, Urban and Regional
    Planning, Quantity Surveying- School of Information and Communication
    Technology: 210 for Computer Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering
    200 for Computer Science, Cyber Security Science, Information and Media
    we can offer you admission into any universities and thier various courses
    Technology, Accounting, Agricultural Science, Architecture, Art, Biological Science, Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer
    CRK/CRS, Current Affairs, Economics, Education, Engineering, English Language, Geography , Government , IRK/IRS , Language
    Law, Literature in English, Management, Management, Mathematics , Medical Science, Physical Science, Physics, Social Science
    School of Natural and Applied Sciences: 200 for Biochemistry
    Microbiology, 180 for Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Geography, Physics
    Mathematics/Statistics, Geology
    – 180 for School of Technology Education (Industrial and Technology
    i need admission to Education, Mathematics Education, Physics Education, Geography Education
    i need admission to Biology Education, Chemistry Education, Library Information Technology
    i need admission to Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) 180
    i need admission to Federal University Wukari 180
    i need admission to Gombe State University 180
    i need admission to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University IBBU -180 for Sci, Agric, Languages
    i need admission to Edu & Arts. -190 for Management & Social Sci.
    i need admission to Igbinedion University Okada Not Specified.
    Imo State Polytechnic 150
    Imo State University (IMSU) 180
    i need admission to Institute of Management and Technology IMT 150
    i need admission to Kaduna Polytechnic 150
    i need admission to Kaduna State University (KASU) 180
    i need admission to kogi state polytechnic 150
    i need admission to Kogi State University (KSU) 180
    Kebbi State University of Science and Technology 180
    i need admission to Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) 180
    i need admission to Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin 150
    i need admission to Kwara State University (KWASU) 180
    i need admission to Lagos polytechnic 150
    i need admission to Lagos State University 180
    i need admission to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) 200

    i need admission to University of Uyo(UNIUYO) 180
    i need admission to University of Nigeria, Nsukka(UNN) 180
    i need admission to Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) 150
    i need admission to Yobe State University (YSU) 180
    CALL US IF YOU NEED ADMISSION INTO ANY NIGERIA INSTITUTION OR YOU WANT TO UPGRADE ANY OF YOUR RESULT : +2347055198295

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    Greet Nigeria Student Greet

    2017 IAMB IS HERE AGAIN

    am PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY IN NIGERIA .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL 09052115747/07052939108 US FOR URGENT PROCESSING 09052115747/07052939108

    WAEC upgrading

    JAMB upgrading

    ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY

    WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU IN ANY AREA

    E:MAIL @ [Jamb_upgrade@outlook.com]

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    am PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY IN NIGERIA .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL 09052115747/07052939108 US FOR URGENT PROCESSING 09052115747/07052939108

    WAEC upgrading

    JAMB upgrading

    ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY

    WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU IN ANY AREA

  • Mr Andrew

    UPGRADE YOUR 2016/2017 JAMB RESULT Call: Mr Andrew for help 09035553397

  • precious ogunmola

    Hello every one my name is precious ogunmola from lagos, i am here to tell you some thing very important i know is jamb time again and every body is going here and there i want you to know that there is something you must not forget which is getting jamb once and for all so i am here to tell you about this God sent man called Mr .M. james mukoro who helped me sometimes last year when i failed my jamb just as i saw people talking about him i contact him so i followed all his words at the end he upgraded my jamb for me which i use to gain admission in to the university of Lagos now, i am very grateful to this man so am using this time and period to also refer him to you if you are having any problem in jamb he can help you out here is his number 09032401949

  • lucky

    08103116968_ JAMB CBT 2017/2018, Result is out in our website for checking and upgrading of low score from 170 to 200 above call 08103116968 if you have any problem/issue with your result call 08103116968 for help

  • Davidson Smith

    My name is James and i want to appreciate Mr.Frank for his help, i sat for my jamb on Saturday and i scored 134 and all i needed was 200 so i was scared because my mum had threaten to throw me out of the house if i failed. i saw his number online so i contacted him, i thought it was all fraud but i gave it a trial and i was surprised when he called me to go and check my score and behold it was upgraded to 209. Oh God, i am really really grateful and God will continue to bless you Mr.Frank. His number is 08143423726 should in case you need help, contact him.

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY?

  • retno walters

    i saw on google one Jane said mr Adams help her to upgrade her jamb score and she posted the number of the jamb officer mr bishop +2349064739657, i called the number and the man ask me to send my details and the man called me now to check my jamb score again that it has been upgraded i just check it now with my phone , its now 256 , mr Adams is the legit jamb officer, call him now before its too late

  • Mr Tiny

    This Is a Very Important Information to all jambites who scored below 180. From our database, we found out that there was a massive failure this year, so due
    to this problem we are helping some students in upgrading their jamb result, so therefore If you are Interested in upgrading your Jamb result, call mr bawani on 08084199671..

  • Mr Tiny

    I was among those that wrote this recent JAMB, my score was 130. I met a man on this Google page by name, Mr Paul, this man really helped me with my score, he upgraded it for me to 290 so I really want you to please help me appreciate this man. he is indeed a God-sent man, so if you are in such problem I will advise you to contact him now on this number 09060057497

  • Regina

    All thanks to Mr Ola for helping me to upgrade my JAMB last year if not for his help i would not have been in school now,so to all jamb candidates if you seek for a real jamb official who can help you upgrade your jamb just contact Mr Ola On 09065236006

  • JENNIFER GEOFFERY

    Did you write JAMB and score a low GRADE?
    Do you want to upgrade your SCORE to above 220?
    Then now is the time to do this.

    Call: 09067884396
    jamb2017_results@naij.com

    NOTE: PAYMENT IS AFTER YOU SEE YOUR RESULT

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    AM PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY IN NIGERIA .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL 09052115747/07052939108 US FOR URGENT PROCESSING 09052115747/07052939108

    WAEC upgrading

    JAMB upgrading

    ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY

    WE AREA

  • Mr Tiny

    UPGRADING OF JAMB RESULTS CALL Mr BAWANI Hello!!! the good citizen of Nigeria its painful that so many people out there would always remain with their problems here by forgetting that we are in a country that everything is possible as long as you find your way to that he/she that has the link to get you whatever you want. have we all forgotten that the JAMB, scores/ grades was uploaded by somebody, the scores/grades does not just appear on the net on its own, the same people can change it to whatever they want if they so desire. therefore i bring this to you all out there; that has issues with his/her jamb results should call the number below for upgrading of jamb result.and that exam failure would turn to joy.CALL Mr Bawani on 08084199671 he has helped a lot of candidates upgrade their jamb result to whatever score they desire.

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    Greet Nigeria Student Greet

    2017 IAMB IS HERE AGAIN

    am PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY IN NIGERIA .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL 09052115747/07052939108 US FOR URGENT PROCESSING 09052115747/07052939108

    WAEC upgrading

    JAMB upgrading

    ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY

    WE ARE HERE TO HELP YOU IN ANY AREA

  • Helly Kelly

    Hello my fellow students, i want to use this medium to thank MR PIUS ADESAYAN for his professional work he did for me in upgrading my jamb score.i wrote my jamb 14/05/17 and i scored 174 which was very poor and i was worried because my dad was not ready to pay school fees for me so i needed to impress him so a friend of mine who wrote 2days before my date of exam directed me to MR PIUS ADESAYAN saying he is the best person to trust. he assured me that anything i spend during the process that he will pay me back if it did not work, so i contacted MR PIUS ADESAYAN to god be the glory my score was upgraded from 171 to 245 i am forever the most happiest man on earth..so if you are passing through any jamb stress kindly call MR. PIUS ADESAYAN ON 08132015009
    now don’t be deceived by anyone there are alot of scammers out there. just call MR. PIUS ADESAYAN

    • PIUS OSADOLOR

      Hello my fellow students, i want to use this medium to thank pastor David for his professional work he did for me in upgrading my jamb score.i wrote my jamb 14/05/17 and i scored 174 which was very poor and i was worried because my dad was not ready to pay school fees for me so i needed to impress him so a friend of mine who wrote 2days before my date of exam directed me to pastor David saying he is the best person to trust. he assured me that anything i spend during the process that he will pay me back if it did not work, so i contacted pastor David to god be the glory my score was upgraded from 171 to 245 i am forever the most happiest man on earth..so if you are passing through any jamb stress kindly call pastor David ON 07052939108
      now don’t be deceived by anyone there are alot of scammers out there. just call pastor David 07052939108

  • sarah

    I wrote jamb last year and i scored 180 which was not acceptable in my choice of university. I was scared to show my parents because i do not know how they will react. I saw a post on the internet about this upgrading stuff and i decided to give it a try since i had nowhere to turn to. He upgraded my score to 250 and he did that of my friend too. I can tell you that this is real… fellow jambite contact the jamb official on this number 08155426186..

  • Garry smith

    2017/2018 JAMB CBT RESULT UPGRADING/SCORE BOOSTING – THIS IS TO INFORM ALL JAMBITES THAT DUE TO THE MASS FAILURE RECORDED IN 28 STATES IN THE FEDERATION JAMB CBT 2017/18 RESULTS CAN NOW BE UPGRADED.YOU CAN NOW ADD UP TO 150 MARKS TO YOUR SCORE FOR HELP,CONTACT PROF. MR AJAYI BENSON VIA TELEPHONE ON 08130921972,ALSO FOR OTHER JAMB CBT 2017/18 RELATED ISSUES,COMPLAINS AND ASSISTANCE CALL HIM NOW ON 08130921972

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    Greet Nigeria Student Greet

    2017 IAMB IS HERE AGAIN

    am PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

  • prophet solution

    HELLO VIEWERS, I WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO THANK MR mose ROBERT FOR MY RESULT HE UPGRADED. I HAVE BE SITTING FOR JAMB FOR OVER 4YEARS AND I COULDN’T MEET UP WITH THE REQUIRE CUT OFF MARK FOR THE INSTITUTION I APPLIED, SO WHEN I FINISH WRITING MY JAMB THIS YEAR, I SAW A POST ON JAMB SITE AND IT WAS ALL ABOUT TESTIMONIES OF JAM BITE THAT UPGRADED THEIR RESULT, SO WHEN I FINISHED CHECKING MINE I SCORED 164 AS THE TOTAL AGGREGATE FOR MY JAMB SCORE, SO IMMEDIATELY SOME THING CAME TO MY MIND AND I SAID LET ME CONTACT 08146888050. MR PAT ROBERT, THEN I DID. SO HE ASKED ME TO SEND MY DETAILS TO HIM SO THAT HE CAN HELP ME WITH THE UPGRADING. SO I DID, SO 2 DAYS LATER HE CALLED ME AND TOLD ME TO GO AND CHECK FOR MINE… GUESS WHAT VIEWERS, MY RESULT WAS UPGRADED TO 270.250 I WAS SO DELIGHTED TO HAVE THAT SCORE. I WILL CONTINUE TO THANK YOU AND MAY THE LORD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN JESUS NAME, AMEN. YOU CAN CONTACT HIM NOW ON , SO THAT YOU CAN UPGRADE YOUR RESULT BECAUSE WE ALL ARE NOT GETTING ANY YOUNGER. THANKS FOR READING MY COMMENT. 08146888050

  • Jaffaar

    This is a quick information to all the CBT jambites of 2017 with low scores. Maybe you have been writing jamb for years and you haven’t passed. Here is an option for you to upgrade your score and get through to any university of your choice. If you know you did not perform very well or you fell below the scores, it is not over for you. Contact (08057296937) for more information on your result upgrade

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    Greet Nigeria Student Greet

    2017 IAMB IS HERE AGAIN

    am PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY IN NIGERIA .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL 09052115747/07052939108 US FOR URGENT PROCESSING 09052115747/07052939108

  • Davidson Smith

    TO ALL JAMB CANDIDATES CBT 2017/2018 IF YOU ARE HAVING PROBLEM WITH CHECKING OF YOUR RESULT? BIO-METRIC PROBLEM? OR YOU WANT TO upgrade Your 2017/2018 JAMB UTME Result!…

    You have to contact our senior jamb officer for help Ok..

    All you have to do is just for you to call our jamb officer on (08143423726)

    Good Luck..

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    Greet Nigeria Student Greet

    2017 IAMB IS HERE AGAIN

    am PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY IN NIGERIA .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL 09052115747/07052939108 US FOR URGENT PROCESSING 09052115747/07052939108

    1) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB RESULT
    2) DO YOU NEED UPGRADING YOUR POST UTME RESULT
    3) DO YOU HAVE WITHHELD RESULT
    4) LOOKING FOR ADMITTION IN ANY OF THE HIGHER INSTITUTION
    5) DID YOU MISPLACE YOUR EXAMS DETAILS AND YOU NEED IT BACK
    6) DO YOU NEED AGENT TO WRITE YOUR EXAMS
    7) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR WASCE RESULT
    8) TO CHANGE DATE OF BIRTH IN YOUR RESULT

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    Greet Nigeria Student Greet

    2017 IAMB IS HERE AGAIN

    am PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY IN NIGERIA .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL 09052115747/07052939108 US FOR URGENT PROCESSING 09052115747/07052939108

    1) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB RESULT
    2) DO YOU NEED UPGRADING YOUR POST UTME RESULT
    3) DO YOU HAVE WITHHELD RESULT
    4) LOOKING FOR AdMISSION IN ANY OF THE HIGHER INSTITUTION
    5) DID YOU MISPLACE YOUR EXAMS DETAILS AND YOU NEED IT BACK
    6) DO YOU NEED AGENT TO WRITE YOUR EXAMS
    7) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR WASCE RESULT
    8) TO CHANGE DATE OF BIRTH IN YOUR RESULT

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    am PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY IN NIGERIA .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL 09052115747/07052939108 US FOR URGENT PROCESSING 09052115747/07052939108

    1) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB RESULT
    2) DO YOU NEED UPGRADING YOUR POST UTME RESULT
    3) DO YOU HAVE WITHHELD RESULT
    4) LOOKING FOR ADMITTION IN ANY OF THE HIGHER INSTITUTION
    5) DID YOU MISPLACE YOUR EXAMS DETAILS AND YOU NEED IT BACK
    6) DO YOU NEED AGENT TO WRITE YOUR EXAMS
    7) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR WASCE RESULT
    8) TO CHANGE DATE OF BIRTH IN YOUR RESULT

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    am professor pius osadolor by name

    Jamb Official”]This Is a Very Important
    Information to all jambites who scored below
    180. From our database, we found out that
    there was a massive failure this year, so due
    to this problem we are helping some students
    in upgrading their jamb result, so therefore If
    you are Interested in upgrading your Jamb
    result, call office on 09052115747 OR
    email Jamb_upgrade@outlook.com
    Abuja
    micheal okosun……………………..232
    james alapo…………………………..205
    mariam edokpa………………………200
    phillip olajide…………………………250
    benson momodu…………………….213
    joan oriere……………………………199
    peter ogudele……………………….240
    cythia bello………………………….200
    juliet oboh……………………………..210
    doridia oboh……………………………215
    mary alli………………………………..217
    precious irabije……………………….209
    jimoh usman…………………………….200
    eminence musa……………………….. 190
    tunde mathew………………………………206
    solomom kadiri…………………………….217
    Godtime iriase…………………………….210
    blessing akhabue…………………………..200
    tina oamen…………………………………….220
    Aghoghovwia Bathlomew………………………….229
    frank winston……………………………….. 260
    Irenoa jude…………………………………..189
    olofa victory…………………………………280

  • PIUS OSADOLOR

    Greet Nigeria Student Greet

    2017 IAMB IS HERE AGAIN

    am PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR

    if you have any problem in your exams instead of you rewriting your jamb you can call us to help you upgrade your score to any mark of your choice call our heard office on 09052115747/07052939108

    DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB SCORE QUICKLY you can CALL us today 09052115747 HELLO WHOEVER THAT IS HAVING PROBLEM ON HIS/HER JAMB EXAMS OR RESULT,YOUR SCORE IS LOW AND YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR SCORE YOU CAN CONTACT PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR] FOR HELP AM HERE TO HELP YOU CALL MOBILE NUMBER 09052115747/07052939108

    GET AN ADMISSION INTO ANY UNIVERSITY IN NIGERIA .2017/2018 SECTIONS CALL 09052115747/07052939108 US FOR URGENT PROCESSING 09052115747/07052939108

    1) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR JAMB RESULT
    2) DO YOU NEED UPGRADING YOUR POST UTME RESULT
    3) DO YOU HAVE WITHHELD RESULT
    4) LOOKING FOR ADMISSION IN ANY OF THE HIGHER INSTITUTION
    5) DID YOU MISPLACE YOUR EXAMS DETAILS AND YOU NEED IT BACK
    6) DO YOU NEED AGENT TO WRITE YOUR EXAMS
    7) DO YOU WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR WASCE RESULT
    8) TO CHANGE DATE OF BIRTH IN YOUR RESULT

  • Lucas

    hello my fellow student that write jamb result, mine was bad also i was crying and be thinking of what to do so i met a friend of mine he said i should not cry again that he is going to help me so he directed me to Mr Lucas for upgrading of result so now i can testify that my result is upgraded from 160;to 280 am very happy about it so call Mr Lucas for jamb upgrading help line….08169921351 or email on trustfundloaner2@gmail.com

  • vanessa

    “As i am talking to you right now, my jamb score has been upgraded to 251, thanks to this man, Mr. Johnson. i would also love to inform my friends, that they can also get an upgrade score just call him now. you can call his number 08168048157,”

  • Vicki

    AM PROFESSOR PIUS OSADOLOR
    Jamb Official”]This Is a Very Important
    Information to all jambites who scored below
    180. From our database, we found out that
    there was a massive failure this year, so due
    to this problem we are helping some students
    in upgrading their jamb result, so therefore If
    you are Interested in upgrading your Jamb
    result, call office on 09052115747 OR
    email Jamb_upgrade@outlook.com
    Abuja

  • Louis Daughtry

    Did you write JAMB and score a low GRADE?
    Do you want to upgrade your SCORE to above 220?
    Then now is the time to do this.

    Call: Mr Oluwale on 08082184746
    jamb2017_results@naij.com

  • Regie

    I have a question, what of those that write jamb without seeing the result? What happened pls